Corsair’s K60 RGB Pro Low Profile gaming keyboard nails the basics

Even if you’re not a hardcore PC player, you might be tempted to buy a gaming keyboard for its sturdy construction and mechanical keys. But the tradeoff is often much noisier typing, as well as a larger build thanks to features like media buttons and huge palm rests. Luckily companies like Corsair still offer somewhat subdued decks like the new K60 RGB Pro Low Profile. It’s a small, compact mechanical keyboard that’ll fit easily on your desk and won’t distract your roommates… too much.
Corsair has consistently made some of my favorite keyboards, with the K70 serving as my current daily driver. I even had kind words for the new K100, despite my dislike for opto-mechanical switches. It offered every feature you could want in a gaming keyboard, from macro switches and a dial to Steam Deck integration. The $90 K60 RGB Pro and $110 K60 RGB Pro Low Profile are more a swing in the opposite direction, boiling down to a Corsair’s most essential feature: the keys themselves. There are no media buttons, no macro keys and not even a volume dial on the upper right hand corner. It does include a number pad on the side, so it’s not as streamlined as it could be, but I’m also a weirdo who uses those keys to do actual math so I appreciate their inclusion.