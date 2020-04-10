The week before, Shane Walker, GAMA’s chief operating officer, was glancing through his emails and found one from Barde about Enviro-Master’s services. He’d considered the service before, but as Walker had been following news about the coronavirus and tracking what other retailers such as H-E-B and Wal-Mart were doing, he made a call and consulted his board of directors. By the end of the week, he and Barde had a deal; Enviro-Master would be cleaning GAMA’s headquarters and 550 partner stores.
Walker has lots of good reasons to be scared about the spread of COVID-19.
His wife, a school administrator, has diabetes, putting her at high risk for COVID-19. “When I go home, I don’t give my wife a kiss and a hug today,” he says, “I have a spot in my closet where my clothes go in the wash. I jump in the shower before I touch anything in the house.”
His parents, Winter Texans originally from Illinois, also have immunity issues. “I’m like, we have to change what we do. But for how long? Who knows? Who knows?”
Walker describes watching a press conference in which the mayor of Austin said making decisions amid the coronavirus crisis was a process of doing things that won’t screw us up the most. “As soon as I heard, that I turned to my wife and said that’s my frustration. I hate operating that way. Everything is so reactive.”
By bringing in the spray team, Walker says he’s able to feel more comfortable moving around the warehouse, leaning on boxes, touching things, even accepting a gift (that he planned to pay for) from his workers: a shopping cart full of toilet paper.
“When employees see that you’re taking steps to keep them safe, it’s making them think twice about wanting to just bail on their job,” Walker said.
Hernandez and Lindsey, who are both in their mid-20s, have adjusted their schedules to the flood of new business. Their early-morning-to-afternoon shifts now sometimes include weekend appointments and middle-of-the-night work. As they work, they say, they’re running through a mental checklist and determining what touch points need the most attention. Doorknobs, light switches, ice machine covers, vending machine buttons, ladders, lottery-ticket stations, vehicle dashboards; these are all high-touch areas that get a good spraying.
The hourly rate they make is $12.60, but it’s not unusual to make more than $1,000 per paycheck every two weeks working for the company with commissions, they said. By comparison, the average industry wage in the commercial janitorial industry last year was just over $16,000.
Both say they’ve been fielding questions from family and friends about the work they do. “My older sister, my mother and wife, they all have been kind of worried about me,” Lindsey said. “But I’m pretty committed. I’ve been building my immune system and following the safety protocol. There’s no pressure for me to quit, they just want me to be safe.”
Hernandez has a fiancée who is a nurse at a community medical center. They are both trying to stay healthy and frequently compare notes on what’s happening with COVID-19. “If we get sick, who’s going to go out there and provide the service for all these places?”
One of the perks of working for the company is that employees can use the sprayers at home and in their vehicles and can use the company’s chemicals to wash their clothes. “We spray everything, the bathrooms, the closets,” Hernandez said. “It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”