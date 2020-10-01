New York and New Jersey launch COVID Alert apps for Android and iOS

Back in May, Apple and Google released technology to enable COVID-19 exposure notifications via their mobile platforms and now more people in the US can opt-in to programs based on the technology. Virginia was the first state in the US to release an app, and now New York and New Jersey as well, with COVID Alert NY (App Store, Google Play) and COVID Alert NJ (App Store, Google Play) apps arriving for iPhone and Android users.
As we’ve learned with previous rollouts, the apps rely on Bluetooth to know when they’ve been in close contact with others (about six feet for at least ten minutes). The apps exchange a code, but don’t track the user’s locations. If someone later tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a PIN from the local health department that they can enter into the app. Once that happens, people who also use the app who were in close contact with them will receive a notification along with instructions on steps like self-quarantining or getting tested.