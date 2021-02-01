The COVID Tracking Project will stop collecting data on March 7th

The COVID Tracking Project is coming to an end. On March 7th, the one-year anniversary of the initiative, it will publish its final daily update and stop collecting new data. Documentation and archival work will continue, but soon after the project will come to an official end sometime in May.

Some important news about CTP: After a year of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting COVID-19 data for the United States—and months of preparation for what we’re about to announce—we’re ending our data compilation work on March 7. https://t.co/HtM9c0lwDB — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 1, 2021

The COVID Tracking Project came out at a time when it was nearly impossible to get consistent data on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the US. From the start, the group has maintained that it is the responsibility of the federal government to collect and standardize public health data from all 56 states and territories. Now that it seems the CDC and other public health agencies are up to the task, the volunteer organization is more than happy to take a back seat.