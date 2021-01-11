Cowin's $80 soundbar splits in half for easy surround sound

Soundbars can make setting up a great home theater system relatively easy, but they still don’t match the full immersion of a true surround sound system. To remedy this, JBL showed off a 9.1 bar at last year’s CES with ends that could be snapped off into two additional speakers to be placed around a room. This year Cowin goes even further by breaking the entire soundbar into two separate pieces.

Cowin

The Cowin Soundbar is a wireless 25W unit that can be placed under the TV like a normal speaker, but also broken into two Kit-Kat-like segments that can sit vertically on each side of your screen. Or you can place the halves on a table or mount them horizontally on opposite walls — flexibility is the key here, especially as it’s not tied to a central unit. It supports Bluetooth 4.2, but if you’d prefer a wired connection it also sports AUX, optical and HDMI ports.