Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cowin

Cowin's $80 soundbar splits in half for easy surround sound

It's not quite a giant Kit Kat but it's close enough.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
2h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Cowin Soundbar
Cowin

Sponsored Links

Soundbars can make setting up a great home theater system relatively easy, but they still don’t match the full immersion of a true surround sound system. To remedy this, JBL showed off a 9.1 bar at last year’s CES with ends that could be snapped off into two additional speakers to be placed around a room. This year Cowin goes even further by breaking the entire soundbar into two separate pieces.

Cowin Soundbar
Cowin

The Cowin Soundbar is a wireless 25W unit that can be placed under the TV like a normal speaker, but also broken into two Kit-Kat-like segments that can sit vertically on each side of your screen. Or you can place the halves on a table or mount them horizontally on opposite walls — flexibility is the key here, especially as it’s not tied to a central unit. It supports Bluetooth 4.2, but if you’d prefer a wired connection it also sports AUX, optical and HDMI ports.

At $80 it’s certainly a great price — JBL’s Bar 9.1 may support Dolby Atmos, but it also costs $1,000. Cowin’s option should be great for those testing the waters on a home theater setup, as well as anyone setting up a playroom or den. The Soundbar will be available from Cowin or via Amazon some time in the the first quarter of 2021.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: cowin, audio, speakers, soundbar, soundbars, cowin soundbar, ces, ces 2021, ces2021, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View
Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr