Image credit: Cradlewise

This AI smart crib gently bounces waking babies back to sleep

Cradlewise learns your child's sleep habits and patterns.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago
Cradlewise
Cradlewise

There is nothing in the world more valuable to new parents than sleep. To help with that, Cradlewise developed a smart crib that uses AI and a built-in monitor to help your little one stay snoozing for as long as possible.  A sleekly designed bassinet in white and  light-colored wood, it features an arch over the crib that contains the monitor and camera. The bed portion of the crib can be lowered as the child ages so it can switch from a bassinet to a crib.

The Cradlewise crib learns your child’s sleep patterns and senses when they start to shift and wake. When that happens, it automatically begins to bounce gently to ease the child back to sleep before they start to fuss or cry. Once your babe falls back to sleep, the crib will stop moving.  It can also play music if preferred, and the crib will learn your child's patterns to create personalized “sleep recipes” of their sleep, waking habits and favorite sounds.

Cradlewise
Cradlewise

The monitor also provides a video feed so parents can check in on their babies from anywhere via the app.  The app will also provide analytics on how your kiddo is sleeping, send notifications and control the crib features. However, the crib will also respond to a hand placed in front of the sensor so you don’t have to search for your smartphone in the middle of the night to get it to stop bouncing. 

Though it’s not yet widely available, the company has just completed a successful round of beta testing in the Bay Area and expects to take pre-orders for the crib in March.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: baby, crib, ces2021, ces 2021, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
