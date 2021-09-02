'Crash Bandicoot 4' is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch in March

From his glorious origins on the first PlayStation, beloved orange furball Crash Bandicoot has leapt to most major gaming platforms in a nostalgia-fueled revival that shows no signs of slowing down. Now in his 25th year, the zany marsupial is heading to the PS5, the Xbox Series X and S and the Nintendo Switch on March 12th with the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. A PC version is slated for later this year.

The 2020 game, a “true” sequel to the PS1 trilogy that jettisoned much of what followed, sees Crash and his sister Coco teaming up to find four uber-powerful Quantum Masks to defeat eternal villains Neo Cortex and Doctor Nefarious Tropy. While many of the series’ quirks and complications are preserved, developer Toys for Bob bestowed the follow-up with a modern-day sheen and new time-altering gameplay mechanics.

Next-gen console owners can expect more striking visuals when the game is cranked up to native 4K and 60 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and an upscaled 4K/60 FPS on Xbox Series S. Additional features on the new PlayStation include haptic feedback via the DualSense controllers and extra guidance by way of onscreen Activity Cards.

Crash Bandicoot 4 will cost $60 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions and $40 on the Switch. Pre-orders for Nintendo’s console start today on the e-shop in select regions and at chosen retailers. The same goes for the $40 PC version via Blizzard’s Battle.net. As usual, those who purchased the original can grab a next-gen upgrade for no additional charges.