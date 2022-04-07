Crosby, Stills and Nash return to Spotify after COVID-19 misinformation boycott

The music of Crosby, Stills and Nash is once again available to stream on Spotify. In February, the supergroup left the platform to protest Spotify’s inaction against Joe Rogan, who was accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation through his podcast. According to , the trio plan to donate their Spotify earnings to COVID-19 charities for “at least a month.”
Crosby, Stills and Nash were among a handful of musicians who left Spotify in response to Rogan’s interview with vaccine skeptic . The exodus, such that it was, began with and later came to include , as well as author .
In the end, Spotify did not drop Rogan. Instead, the company said it would add a to any episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. The protest’s effect on Spotify’s bottom line appears to have been minimal, with the company recently that it grew to 422 million monthly users.
Despite the return of Crosby, Stills and Nash to Spotify, don’t expect to see all of the music the trio helped created on the platform. As , Young’s continued absence from the service means not every song from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young is available. For instance, tracks like “Helpless” and “Country Girl” are missing from the band’s 1970 album Déjà Vu,