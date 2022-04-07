Crosby, Stills and Nash return to Spotify after COVID-19 misinformation boycott

The band followed Neil Young in protesting Joe Rogan.
Igor Bonifacic
07.04.22
@igorbonifacic

July 4, 2022 8:30 PM
From L- R: Musicians Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and David Crosby perform during a benefit concert to help defeat Proposition 32 on the State of California?s November election ballot at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT)
Mario Anzuoni / reuters

The music of Crosby, Stills and Nash is once again available to stream on Spotify. In February, the supergroup left the platform to protest Spotify’s inaction against Joe Rogan, who was accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation through his podcast. According to Billboard, the trio plan to donate their Spotify earnings to COVID-19 charities for “at least a month.”

Crosby, Stills and Nash were among a handful of musicians who left Spotify in response to Rogan’s interview with vaccine skeptic Dr. Robert Malone. The exodus, such that it was, began with Neil Young and later came to include Joni Mitchell, as well as author Brené Brown.

In the end, Spotify did not drop Rogan. Instead, the company said it would add a content advisory to any episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. The protest’s effect on Spotify’s bottom line appears to have been minimal, with the company recently reporting that it grew to 422 million monthly users.

Despite the return of Crosby, Stills and Nash to Spotify, don’t expect to see all of the music the trio helped created on the platform. As The Verge point outs, Young’s continued absence from the service means not every song from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young is available. For instance, tracks like “Helpless” and “Country Girl” are missing from the band’s 1970 album Déjà Vu, 

