Crucial's SSDs are up to 49 percent off for President’s Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

There's no such thing as having too much storage or too many backups, so it's never a bad idea to pick up storage while it's on sale. There are some good deals on Crucial solid state drives for President's Day, including on the 1TB MX500. That model is 48 percent off at $52, the lowest price we've seen for it to date.

Crucial Crucial MX500 Internal SSD (1TB) Crucial's internal SSD has never dropped to a price this low before, so it's well worth considering if you're looking to expand your storage. $52 at Amazon

The MX500 is a 2.5-inch drive that will fit into most desktops and laptops. It supports read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 510MB/s. There's AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect your data too. On top of that, the MX500 has integrated power loss immunity — if there's a sudden power outage, the drive should still automatically save what you were working on. There are several MX500 options with storage capacities ranging from 250GB to 4TB, but you'll get the most bang for your buck with the 1TB configuration right now.

Meanwhile, the sale includes a welcome discount on the Crucial P5, which is one of our favorite storage expansion options for the PlayStation 5. The 1TB version is almost half off at $81, though you'll need to pick up a heatsink separately and attach it to the SSD before installing it in your console.

Some of Crucial's external SSDs are on sale too. The 1TB X6, which supports read speeds up to 800MB/s, is $65 ($45 off the regular price). The X8, on the other hand, currently costs $73.09 for 1TB of storage. That model supports read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. Both drives have drop, shock and vibration protection, according to Crucial.