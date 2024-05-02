Crunchyroll announces first price hike since Funimation purchase

Crunchyroll, like many other streaming services recently, is raising its subscription prices. The anime streaming service has announced its first price hike since it was acquired by Funimation in 2020. Subscribers in Argentina, Colombia, France, Portugal, the United States and select additional countries will now have to pay $12 for the Mega Fan tier, up $2 from $10. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Fan tier will now be $1 more expensive at $16 a month.

Both options give subscribers access to offline viewing and the Crunchyroll Game Vault, which contains a library of mobile games. The Mega Fan tier allows streaming on up to four devices at a time, while the Ultimate Fan tier allows streaming on up to six. People subscribed to the most expensive option also get a swag bag if they keep paying for the service for 12 consecutive months. The basic Fan Tier doesn't come with the perks these two have, but its price remains unchanged at $8 a month. Unfortunately, those who haven't decided whether to pay for a subscription yet can now only test the service out for seven days instead of 14 like before. But if they don't mind watching their anime with ads, they can still view more than 1,000 hours of content for free.

Sony's Funimation purchased Crunchyroll from WarnerMedia for $1.175 billion back in 2020, but it took a while before they were able to complete their transformation into a unified anime subscription service under the latter's name. Funimation didn't shut down its old app and website until April 2 this year after it moved its available titles to Crunchyroll's service.

