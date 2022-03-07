Crunchyroll begins adding Funimation content to anime library

Effectively putting a bookend to Sony’s $1.175 billion deal to buy the platform in 2020, Crunchyroll has added more than 50 series that were previously either exclusive to Funimation or weren’t available to watch dubbed. Some of the more notable additions joining the platform’s library today include Megalobox 2: Nomad, Wonder Egg Priority and Kyoto Animation’s Hyouka. Additionally, some shows that were at one point available on Crunchyroll but that the platform later pulled after Sony acquired Funimation in 2017 have returned. That includes Cowboy Bebop.

“This move makes good on the promise to fans that the merger of Funimation and Crunchyroll would bring together the previously separate services into a single subscription,” Crunchyroll said.

Starting April 1st (the beginning of the spring anime season), new series will debut exclusively on Crunchyroll. For the time being, Funimation will continue to add new episodes of existing shows, but the FAQ Crunchyroll posted suggests Sony will sunset the Funimation brand. To that point, the company is handing out free 60-day trials for Crunchyroll to current Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV subscribers, though it said it would work migrating things like watch histories to the platform.

