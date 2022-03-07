Crunchyroll begins adding Funimation content to anime library

Effectively putting a bookend to Sony’s $1.175 billion deal to buy the platform in 2020 , Crunchyroll has added more than 50 series that were previously either exclusive to Funimation or weren’t available to watch dubbed. Some of the more notable additions joining the platform’s library today include Megalobox 2: Nomad , Wonder Egg Priority and Kyoto Animation’s Hyouka . Additionally, some shows that were at one point available on Crunchyroll but that the platform later pulled after Sony acquired Funimation in 2017 have returned. That includes Cowboy Bebop .

“This move makes good on the promise to fans that the merger of Funimation and Crunchyroll would bring together the previously separate services into a single subscription,” Crunchyroll said.