'Crysis Remastered' trailer proves the Switch can run 'Crysis'

Back when Crysis debuted in 2007, it was nigh-on unfathomable that you’d be able to play the notoriously power-hungry game pretty much anywhere. Fast forward 13 years, and you’ll be able to play the thing on your ride to work — you know, when that’s actually safe to do again.

Crytek is releasing Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch and other platforms. A gameplay trailer (via Polygon) shows it in action on the hybrid console, and considering the hardware limitations of Switch compared with more powerful systems, it looks pretty impressive.