Image credit: Crytek

'Crysis Remastered' trailer proves the Switch can run 'Crysis'

It looks a lot better than many might have expected.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Crysis Remastered
Crytek

Back when Crysis debuted in 2007, it was nigh-on unfathomable that you’d be able to play the notoriously power-hungry game pretty much anywhere. Fast forward 13 years, and you’ll be able to play the thing on your ride to work — you know, when that’s actually safe to do again.

Crytek is releasing Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch and other platforms. A gameplay trailer (via Polygon) shows it in action on the hybrid console, and considering the hardware limitations of Switch compared with more powerful systems, it looks pretty impressive.

The first-person shooter is running in 720p resolution at 30 frames per second here, and sure, it’s bound to look better on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Still, Crytek actually made it work on Switch with dynamic lighting, explosions and a decent depth of field. If you do opt for the Switch version, you can use gyroscopic controls for aiming, too.

You’ll get to find out for yourself just how well the Nintendo Switch can run Crysis Remastered when the game comes out on July 23rd. It’ll hit PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 a bit later.

