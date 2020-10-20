Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

CVS now accepts QR code payments from PayPal and Venmo

One less thing you have to touch during the pandemic.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
4h ago
BOSTON, MA: October 20, 2020: CVS Pharmacy in the Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

CVS is following up on its promise to take pharmacy payments through PayPal and Venmo. Visit 8,200 CVS locations and you can display a QR code in the PayPal or Venmo apps to pay using credit cards (including Venmo’s), debit cards, PayPal Credit, bank accounts or existing balances. You only have to tap Scan and choose a “show to pay” option. You won’t pay fees, and you can still use CVS’ ExtraCare rewards for your purchases.

The incentive remains the same: this saves you from having to touch a potentially infected keypad or grab a similarly risky pen to sign a receipt. You might only have to touch your phone and the products you picked up.

This remains a big deal for PayPal and Venmo users. Both services offered QR code payments before, but not on such a large scale. There’s a real chance that many Americans have at least one place to use this scan-to-pay system, and it’ll be a crucial one so long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

