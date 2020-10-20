CVS now accepts QR code payments from PayPal and Venmo

CVS is following up on its promise to take pharmacy payments through PayPal and Venmo. Visit 8,200 CVS locations and you can display a QR code in the PayPal or Venmo apps to pay using credit cards (including Venmo’s), debit cards, PayPal Credit, bank accounts or existing balances. You only have to tap Scan and choose a “show to pay” option. You won’t pay fees, and you can still use CVS’ ExtraCare rewards for your purchases.

The incentive remains the same: this saves you from having to touch a potentially infected keypad or grab a similarly risky pen to sign a receipt. You might only have to touch your phone and the products you picked up.