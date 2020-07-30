PayPal and Venmo QR payments are coming to CVS Pharmacies

CVS pharmacies will soon let you do touch-free payments using your PayPal or Venmo accounts by using PayPal’s QR code payment system, PayPal has announced. The system will let shoppers “securely pay for their items without needing to touch a keypad or sign a receipt,” according to PayPal.

PayPal supports various means of payment, including stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, a PayPal balance or a PayPal credit. On Venmo (which is owned by PayPal), “customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo rewards” without any user fees, according to PayPal.