Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography

Introducing Engadget's Dads and Grads gift guide

All the gear to make their lives easier (and maybe more fun).
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
buyer's guide
Will Lipman Photography

Sponsored Links

We made it to June, friends! And the Engadget team is very excited to launch our first-ever Dads and Grads gift guide. We know that celebrations are hard right now -- hard to pull off and sometimes hard to enjoy -- but we don’t want to forget about our amazing fathers and our equally awesome new graduates. Celebrating them both in creative ways can give everyone involved, yourself included, something to look forward to.

We want to help you do that with our eight buying guides full of useful and fun gifts for dads and grads. Our product recommendations run the gamut from practical to playful: tools to help new graduates start their “adult” lives on their own, gadgets that can turn dads’ backyard into a grilling haven and lots more. We also know that money is tight across the board, so we included gift ideas under $50 for both dads and grads so you can celebrate your loved ones while sticking to your budget. Our hope is that you find a gift that will make the life of your recipient easier or more enjoyable because -- let’s be honest -- we could all use things like that right now.

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Dads and Grads gift guide

The best gifts for new dads

The best gifts for dad under $50

What to buy your dad who’s hopelessly low-tech

The best gifts for your dad, the outdoorsman

The best gifts for the new grads in your life

The best gifts for grads under $50

The best subscription gifts for new grads

The best gifts for grads that need help “adulting”

In this article: commerce, dadsandgrads2020, thebuyersguide, news, gear, entertainment, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

View
Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

View
Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

View
SpaceX's pioneering astronauts board the International Space Station

SpaceX's pioneering astronauts board the International Space Station

View
The best gifts for grads under $50

The best gifts for grads under $50

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr