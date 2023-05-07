'Darkest Dungeon II' arrives on Steam next week

After almost two years of early access and more than five years after it was first announced, Darkest Dungeon II is ready for release. Red Hook Studios announced this week that version 1.0 of the sequel to its hit 2016 RPG will arrive on the Epic Games Store and Steam, where the game was previously unavailable, on May 8th. For fans who already own Darkest Dungeon on Valve’s storefront, Red Hook said it would offer a limited-time discount on its new game.

Even if you’ve spent some time playing the game in early access, the 1.0 release has something for you. The public release adds one playable character and the game’s final two story acts. As with Darkest Dungeon, Red Hook is promising plenty of post-launch support. In the future, the studio said fans can look forward to quality-of-life improvements, the addition of new monsters and hero skins, ongoing balance tuning and, most notably, mod support.