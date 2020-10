"Darkest Dungeon II is about hope, grit and determination," Red Hook wrote in a blog post. "It reminds us that in times of crisis, we can’t wait for salvation, we have to find it ourselves — earn it, in spite of our weaknesses." The studio says the sequel will have a polished combat system and a "whole new metagame," along with more enemies and challenges to conquer. You can wishlist the game on Epic Games Store.

Meanwhile, Red Hook just launched a board game adaptation of Darkest Dungeon on Kickstarter. In the co-op tabletop RPG, you'll play campaigns of 11 missions as you try to vanquish the horrors of the darkest dungeon while avoiding the perils of permadeath. The project has already met its funding goal, and Red Hook hopes to ship the board game next October.