Darth Vader actor and legend David Prowse dies at 85

As fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said in a tribute, though, Prowse was much more than a Sith Lord. He was most proud of being the Green Cross Code Man, promoting road safety in the UK. The position earned him an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire). He frequently appeared in fantasy and sci-fi productions like Doctor Who, Space: 1999 and Jabberwocky. He even played Frankenstein’s monster three times, including in the original Casino Royale.

Arthritis and other health issues dogged Prowse for much of his life, but he championed multiple health organizations and served as VP of the Physically Handicapped and Able-bodied Association.

Many will also remember him for his support of Star Wars fandom. This author certainly does. I had the privilege of seeing him at Ottawa Comiccon 2013, where he surrounded himself with fans and was happy to answer questions from the crowd. In a sense, that may be his legacy — he cherished enthusiasm and making an impact on others’ lives. He’ll be missed.