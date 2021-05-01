Dating apps offer free credits and other perks to vaccinated users

A bunch of companies have been giving away freebies to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and now dating apps are offering perks. The White House has teamed up with nine of the biggest dating sites around to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Tinder , OkCupid , Bumble , Badoo, BLK, Hinge, Chispa, Match and Plenty of Fish are all taking part, according to Axios . You'll be able to add a sticker or badge to your profile telling prospective matches that you've been vaccinated. The apps are giving away premium perks as well, like boosts and super swipes, which users usually need to buy on a pay-per-use basis.

If those aren't enough of an incentive, research from OkCupid might just be enough to push some holdouts to get vaccinated. The app says users who have received their shots or plan to get them have 14 percent more matches than others. So, if you're looking for love post-lockdown, you might have a better shot at landing a date if you're vaxxed up.