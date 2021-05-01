Login
Dating apps offer free credits and other perks to vaccinated users

The White House has teamed up with Tinder, OkCupid and seven other dating sites.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.21.21
@krisholt

May 21st, 2021
A health worker holds a syringe with a vial of the J&J/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Wizink Center in Madrid on May 21, 2021. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via Getty Images

A bunch of companies have been giving away freebies to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and now dating apps are offering perks. The White House has teamed up with nine of the biggest dating sites around to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble, Badoo, BLK, Hinge, Chispa, Match and Plenty of Fish are all taking part, according to Axios. You'll be able to add a sticker or badge to your profile telling prospective matches that you've been vaccinated. The apps are giving away premium perks as well, like boosts and super swipes, which users usually need to buy on a pay-per-use basis.

If those aren't enough of an incentive, research from OkCupid might just be enough to push some holdouts to get vaccinated. The app says users who have received their shots or plan to get them have 14 percent more matches than others. So, if you're looking for love post-lockdown, you might have a better shot at landing a date if you're vaxxed up.

The White House wants at least 70 percent of US adults to have had at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th. Along with the dating app partnerships, the Biden administration has teamed up with Uber and Lyft to offer free and discounted rides to vaccination sites.

