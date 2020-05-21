DaVinci Resolve 16.2 can take on Premiere Pro CC

The different Resolve apps have a similar look and feel, so it’s easier to learn the parts of the program. The same can’t be said about After Effects, for instance, which has a vastly different UI from Premiere Pro.

I like that all the Resolve apps are bundled into one workspace. It’s faster and more convenient to do color correction, audio work and effects than it is to jump from Premiere Pro to After Effects to Audition using Adobe’s dynamic link system. That’s without even talking about the extra cost of those apps.

Resolve’s Edit space is surprisingly similar to editing in Premiere Pro. Bins, effects, the timeline and source and record viewers are in roughly the same places. And basic functions like setting trimming, cutting and inserting work in much the same way.

Most editors rely on keyboard shortcuts to work efficiently, and, of course, they’re different in each app. However, you can program Resolve to work the same way simply by choosing Adobe Premiere Pro from the keyboard customization settings.

With Resolve 16, Blackmagic Design introduced Cut, which is designed to fit better on a laptop screen and help YouTubers edit faster. It can handle most basic chores, including importing, trimming, dissolves, titles, audio mixing and color matching, all directly from the timeline. It features a new dual timeline (an overview above and detailed timeline below) that eliminates the need to zoom.

The workflow is completely different from Edit. A new feature called “source tape” lets you see all your imported shots as one long clip. The project monitor displays audio waveforms and information about trimming. Commonly used transitions are front and center, as is the “inspector” that accesses the warp stabilizer, filters, speed ramping and more.

Steve Dent/Engadget

In practice, Cut can make editing a bit faster. However, navigation can be impractical on busy timelines because the top, zoomed-out timeline doesn’t show thumbnails or clip names. Also, I’d like to see some of the Cut options in the supposedly more powerful Edit window. For instance, it’s much easier to change things like position, zoom and blend mode in Cut.

I’ll admit that I have more editing experience on Premiere Pro CC, but I’d still give it an edge for editing speed and convenience. It’s easier to do fine cutting simply by zooming in to the timeline. In Resolve, by contrast, I find myself zooming and switching “snap” on and off because that function doesn’t offer enough control for fine frame-by-frame editing. Resolve also doesn’t have a good answer to Premiere Pro’s versatile track-select tool for changing large parts of the timeline at once.

What about from a professional video editor’s perspective? “Adobe's integration is actually great, and hard to beat,” said Engadget’s Chris Schodt, who has used both apps for his video work. “Resolve packing Fairlight and Fusion into one program doesn't really replace Audition and After Effects, which are really powerful bits of software. Plus, Premiere natively opens and understands Photoshop and After Effects files, which really gives you a full production ecosystem.”

Performance and stability

Adobe uses Intel Quick Sync on newer, supported CPUs to accelerate performance, but Resolve leans more on the GPU. Those two philosophies have a big impact on performance.

When I record and edit videos for Engadget with Premiere Pro CC, I shoot on a GH5s in 4K 10-bit All-I (intraframe) MP4 and encode the files to 10-bit 4K Cineform. Trying to work with native H.264 10-bit files is possible in Premiere Pro CC (on both my desktop and laptop machines) but much too slow.

By contrast, I can edit native 10-bit 4K GH5s files directly in Resolve 16.2. I recently edited one on how to use high-end cameras as a webcam, and when I imported a batch of MP4 files into Resolve, they appeared right away. I then did the entire edit in 4K with no noticeable delays or stuttering. (Note that the free version of Resolve 16.2 can’t decode 10-bit GH5s files.)

Steve Dent/Engadget

What about decoding huge RAW files? As it turns out, I was able to edit Blackmagic’s 6K BRAW files (12:1 compressed) directly on both Premiere and Resolve, but only my desktop machine. (To get that to work on Premiere, you’ll need Blackmagic’s latest RAW utility (available here) for Windows or macOS.)

With Resolve, I could do color correction and more on RAW and 10-bit 4K GH5s clips and still play them back in real time on my desktop RTX 2080 Ti machine. I couldn’t do the same actions in Premiere without playback stutter that forced me to render clips.

How about exporting clips for YouTube in the H.264 or HEVC (H.265) formats? In general, Resolve 16.2 is quicker (with some caveats), but you’ll need the Studio version for H.264 hardware encoding and any kind of HEVC encoding.

One minute timeline with color correction Resolve 16.2 Premiere Pro 14.1 Premiere Pro 14.2 H.264 hardware encoder 0:21 0:55 0:27 H.265 hardware encoder 0:24 1:05 0:28 H.264 software encoder 1:15 1:23 1:22 H.264 software encoder N/A 1:03 1:03

While the current version of Premiere Pro CC doesn’t support GPU decoding and encoding, Adobe’s latest beta does support GPU encoding. I tested that, and as shown in the chart above, hardware-accelerated export speeds compare much more favorably to Resolve 16.2.

Keep in mind that H.264/265 files encoded using hardware are poorer quality than software-encoded files on either app. Resolve 16.2 encodes files a bit quicker than Premiere using software, but they don’t look quite as good to my eyes.

Resolve 16.2’s default YouTube exports are also worse than in Premiere, as Resolve doesn’t seem to optimize the H.264 export settings. You’re better off using the H.264/H.265 master settings and adjusting the bit-rate until you get the best results.

As for stability, Premiere Pro doesn’t have a great reputation in that regard. I’ve experienced a number of disastrous crashes over the last few months, and the longer I edit, the more the system tends to glitch out. Resolve 16 isn’t perfect either, as it occasionally fails to export audio fades and other adjustments. However, in around 10 projects, I’ve never experienced an unrecoverable crash.

Overall, DaVinci Resolve 16.2 is faster to use than Premiere Pro CC in nearly every way -- editing snappiness, bin speeds, color correction and more. It’s also a lot more stable. As for exporting, if you need to encode files quickly and don’t care too much about quality, Resolve 16.2 Studio’s H.264/H.265 master output is the best way, at least until the next version of Premiere comes along. If quality counts more and you’ve got the time, then Premiere Pro CC 2020 delivers better results.

Effects and color correction