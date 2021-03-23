Daymak says it's making the world's fastest three-wheeled EV

If you're in the market to buy a three-wheeled car that can go from zero to 60mph in 1.8 seconds, then, goodness, does Daymak have the electric vehicle for you. The company is crowdfunding the Spiritus, a two-seater EV that apparently "rides like a go-kart." It's hoping to reach 50,000 pre-orders for the vehicle, which has solar panels for trickle charging and a regeneration system, as well as Daymak's own wireless charger.

Plunking down a $100 deposit will lock in a pre-order and guarantee you a lower price when the EV actually goes on sale. You might need that if you opt for the Ultimate model, which offers the aforementioned zippy acceleration. It starts at $149,000 and has a range of 480km. According to Daymak, it'll be the fastest three-wheeled car in the world. The Deluxe version has a more modest 300km range, and it starts at $19,995.

As for the design, it looks like Bruce Wayne frankensteined a Batmobile and a Batcycle together. The crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on July 23rd. Production should start in 2023.

The Spiritus is one of six vehicles in Daymak's Avvenire Series. The others include Terra, an ebike designed for on- and off-road use, and Skyrider, which the company describes as "a high-performance EV capable of flying."