8Bitdo's wired Xbox controller is just $30, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
We also found discounts on gear from JBL, Anker, Sony and Ugreen.
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The first few days of the year are typically sleepy for deals — and 2025 is proving no different. Since most Black Friday sale prices have expired, big ticket items are back to full price, but we found a few new discounts on smaller tech and accessories from brands we recommend, like Anker, Sony, Amazon Echo and JBL. You can get an Anker charging station for 40 percent off and pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for $329, a return to its all-time low. An Amazon Echo display is also selling for close to a record low. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
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8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller (Xbox) for $30 ($15 off): Here's a record low price for a licensed Xbox controller from a brand we recommend in a few of our best of lists. It's compatible with the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10 and above, so it can work with either a console or PC. It has hall effect joysticks and impulse triggers, a 3.5mm audio jack on the back, and two extra buttons that aren't included with the official controller, which could be useful for mapping with PC games.
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Anker 9-in-1 Charging Station for $36 ($24 off): This small tower has been a boon for my messy and small work area, letting me charge and power the various phones, batteries, tablets and other electronics that are a necessary part of a tech-heavy work life. It's got four USB-C ports, two USB-A and two AC outlets, plus the wall adapter is nice and slim. I just wish I had bought mine on sale.
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Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS 42mm case) for $329 ($70 off): This is a return to the Black Friday pricing we saw in November and represents the biggest discount we've seen yet on Apple's latest flagship wearable. We gave it good marks in our review and named it the best Apple Watch and the best smartwatch overall currently on the market. Of course, it's only for iPhone users, but if you're an Apple fan, it can be pretty dang useful. Also at Best Buy.
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Ugreen Revodok Pro 109 USB-C hub for $39 ($16 off with Prime): Prime members can save 30 percent off the 9-in-1 dock we named the best of the bunch after testing for our USB-C hub guide. It lets you connect two 4K monitors and has a good array of other ports plus the longer 10-inch cable gives you more options for where to put it on your desk.
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Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 ($21 off): If your TV feels a little slow as it streams its built-in apps, this is one of the cheapest ways to help. The $29 price tag is one we've seen often these past few months, and it's about $4 more than its all-time low, but it does match the largest discount we've seen this past year. The discount was previously available from multiple retailers, but it appears Amazon is the only site sticking with the discount.
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Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones for $198 ($150 off): This deal is so old, it's got whiskers on it, but still worth mentioning for anyone looking for a quality set of headphones. Sony's XM4s were the top pick in our guide to wireless headphones until the latest generation (the XM5s, currently $300) knocked them off their throne. They're four years old at this point, but if that's not an issue, it's a good way to save on a premium set of cans.
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Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s for $20 ($10 off): A newer model of one of our favorite productivity mice is on sale for a third off. It's got more recycled plastic this time and the middle button is customizable. All three colors look to be on sale (pink, black and white). Also at Amazon.
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Beats Pill bluetooth speaker for $100 ($50 off): This is the same price we saw for Black Friday on the Beats' return to the Bluetooth speaker market. The completely redesigned Pill earned a spot on our Bluetooth speaker guide and an 83 in our review. It offers much improved sound quality with impressive bass and full mids. You also get a long, 24-hour battery life and lossless audio over USB-C. Also at Best Buy.
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Zagg screen protectors for 20 percent off: If you got a new phone or smartwatch for the holidays, you may want to slap a screen protector on it to avoid cracks and chips. Right now through January 4, Target is selling a range of the Zagg accessories for 20 percent off.
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JBL Xtreme 4 for $300 ($80 off): The latest generation of our recommended JBL Xtreme is back to it's Cyber Week price (we put the Xtreme 3 on our guide to the best BT speakers). This one adds around nine hours of battery life for a total of 24 hours plus the replaceable battery can be swapped out. It's also made from more recycled materials and throws in some AI-powered tuning. Also at Amazon. The previous generation model is $200.
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Nimble Champ Pro portable charger for $80 ($20 off): I've tested nearly 50 batteries for our power bank guide and this is the one I take with me when I travel. It's compact but packs a high, 20,000mah capacity that can refill a large smartphone nearly three times — and quickly. It'll even juice up an iPad just under two times. The fact that the company is a certified B Corp doesn't hurt.
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Amazon Echo Show 8 for $85 ($65 off): You can grab Amazon's 8-inch smart display for $85, down from its usual $150. The Echo Show can display the weather, videos, show your connected doorbell feeds and do all the things Alexa is good for — like adding butter to your Trader Joe's shopping list and controlling your smart home devices.
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Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber for $40 ($20 off with Prime): This spin scrubber made a huge difference in one of our editors' bathroom cleaning routine — as detailed in our year-end tech-we-bought roundup. It's 33 percent off for Prime members at the moment, which is about $9 more than its all-time low.
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Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 ($45 off): You can also pick up the smaller Echo Show for half price. It went for $10 less back in 2023, but this is the lowest price we've tracked since then. The Echo Show 5 has a smaller screen (smaller than most smartphones) so it's better for compact spaces like bedside tables or cozy kitchens.
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Anker Docking Station 575 for $140 ($30 off): We tested the Anker's 575 for our guide to docking stations, but it wasn't one of our top picks as it had trouble supporting a MacBook Pro. It did great with a Dell PC, however, so if you're not an Apple user, this could be a good way to get more utility out of your laptop.
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Anker Nano 65W USB C Charger for $30 ($26 off): If you need a fast charger, you can hardly do better than one from Anker. This Nano charger has three USB ports, one Type A and two Type C. Its max output of 65 watts should quickly charge phones, tablets and even laptops at their max speeds.
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Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28 ($12 off): Anker's doesn't just make accessories, the Soundcore brand has impressed us both with its earbuds and Bluetooth speakers. The Soundcore 2 is one of the smaller and more affordable models and it's currently back to the low it hit for Cyber week.
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