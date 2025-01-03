8Bitdo's wired Xbox controller is just $30, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

We also found discounts on gear from JBL, Anker, Sony and Ugreen.

By Amy Skorheim
The black and white versions of the 8bitdo wired xbox controller are arranged on a dark wood table near an xbox console 8Bitdo

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The first few days of the year are typically sleepy for deals — and 2025 is proving no different. Since most Black Friday sale prices have expired, big ticket items are back to full price, but we found a few new discounts on smaller tech and accessories from brands we recommend, like Anker, Sony, Amazon Echo and JBL. You can get an Anker charging station for 40 percent off and pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for $329, a return to its all-time low. An Amazon Echo display is also selling for close to a record low. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today. 

8Bitdo
Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget
Billy Steele for Engadget

  • Beats Pill bluetooth speaker for $100 ($50 off): This is the same price we saw for Black Friday on the Beats' return to the Bluetooth speaker market. The completely redesigned Pill earned a spot on our Bluetooth speaker guide and an 83 in our review. It offers much improved sound quality with impressive bass and full mids. You also get a long, 24-hour battery life and lossless audio over USB-C. Also at Best Buy.

  • Zagg screen protectors for 20 percent off: If you got a new phone or smartwatch for the holidays, you may want to slap a screen protector on it to avoid cracks and chips. Right now through January 4, Target is selling a range of the Zagg accessories for 20 percent off. 

  • JBL Xtreme 4 for $300 ($80 off): The latest generation of our recommended JBL Xtreme is back to it's Cyber Week price (we put the Xtreme 3 on our guide to the best BT speakers). This one adds around nine hours of battery life for a total of 24 hours plus the replaceable battery can be swapped out. It's also made from more recycled materials and throws in some AI-powered tuning. Also at Amazon. The previous generation model is $200.

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

  • Nimble Champ Pro portable charger for $80 ($20 off): I've tested nearly 50 batteries for our power bank guide and this is the one I take with me when I travel. It's compact but packs a high, 20,000mah capacity that can refill a large smartphone nearly three times — and quickly. It'll even juice up an iPad just under two times. The fact that the company is a certified B Corp doesn't hurt. 

  • Amazon Echo Show 8 for $85 ($65 off): You can grab Amazon's 8-inch smart display for $85, down from its usual $150. The Echo Show can display the weather, videos, show your connected doorbell feeds and do all the things Alexa is good for — like adding butter to your Trader Joe's shopping list and controlling your smart home devices.

  • Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber for $40 ($20 off with Prime): This spin scrubber made a huge difference in one of our editors' bathroom cleaning routine — as detailed in our year-end tech-we-bought roundup. It's 33 percent off for Prime members at the moment, which is about $9 more than its all-time low. 

Amazon

  • Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 ($45 off): You can also pick up the smaller Echo Show for half price. It went for $10 less back in 2023, but this is the lowest price we've tracked since then. The Echo Show 5 has a smaller screen (smaller than most smartphones) so it's better for compact spaces like bedside tables or cozy kitchens. 

  • Anker Docking Station 575 for $140 ($30 off): We tested the Anker's 575 for our guide to docking stations, but it wasn't one of our top picks as it had trouble supporting a MacBook Pro. It did great with a Dell PC, however, so if you're not an Apple user, this could be a good way to get more utility out of your laptop. 

  • Anker Nano 65W USB C Charger for $30 ($26 off): If you need a fast charger, you can hardly do better than one from Anker. This Nano charger has three USB ports, one Type A and two Type C. Its max output of 65 watts should quickly charge phones, tablets and even laptops at their max speeds. 

  • Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28 ($12 off): Anker's doesn't just make accessories, the Soundcore brand has impressed us both with its earbuds and Bluetooth speakers. The Soundcore 2 is one of the smaller and more affordable models and it's currently back to the low it hit for Cyber week. 

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