8Bitdo's wired Xbox controller is just $30, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

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The first few days of the year are typically sleepy for deals — and 2025 is proving no different. Since most Black Friday sale prices have expired, big ticket items are back to full price, but we found a few new discounts on smaller tech and accessories from brands we recommend, like Anker, Sony, Amazon Echo and JBL. You can get an Anker charging station for 40 percent off and pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for $329, a return to its all-time low. An Amazon Echo display is also selling for close to a record low. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Anker 9-in-1 Charging Station for $36 ($24 off) : This small tower has been a boon for my messy and small work area, letting me charge and power the various phones, batteries, tablets and other electronics that are a necessary part of a tech-heavy work life. It's got four USB-C ports, two USB-A and two AC outlets, plus the wall adapter is nice and slim. I just wish I had bought mine on sale.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller (Xbox) for $30 ($15 off): Here's a record low price for a licensed Xbox controller from a brand we recommend in a few of our best of lists . It's compatible with the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10 and above, so it can work with either a console or PC. It has hall effect joysticks and impulse triggers, a 3.5mm audio jack on the back, and two extra buttons that aren't included with the official controller, which could be useful for mapping with PC games.

Ugreen Revodok Pro 109 USB-C hub for $39 ($16 off with Prime): Prime members can save 30 percent off the 9-in-1 dock we named the best of the bunch after testing for our USB-C hub guide. It lets you connect two 4K monitors and has a good array of other ports plus the longer 10-inch cable gives you more options for where to put it on your desk.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 ($21 off): If your TV feels a little slow as it streams its built-in apps, this is one of the cheapest ways to help. The $29 price tag is one we've seen often these past few months, and it's about $4 more than its all-time low, but it does match the largest discount we've seen this past year. The discount was previously available from multiple retailers, but it appears Amazon is the only site sticking with the discount.