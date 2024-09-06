A four-pack of Apple's AirTags falls back to $75, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

A four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers is back down to $75 at Amazon. We've seen this deal multiple times before — it's a little above the all-time low, but it's still $5 to $10 below the bundle's typical street price over the last few months and $24 less than buying from Apple directly.

Unsurprisingly, we call the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone owners in our buying guide, as they use the giant network of Apple devices out in the wild and ultrawideband wireless tech to locate items with impressive accuracy. A waterproof design and replaceable battery help as well. Their effectiveness has had deeply unfortunately side effects, but if you use them as intended, they can provide a little extra peace of mind. We don't expect to see a new model announced at next week's iPhone 16 event either; that should come sometime next year.