An Amazon Echo Pop and smart light bulb bundle is just $23

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

One of the main reasons to have a smart speaker is to help you control various smart home devices. Light bulbs are among the most common products used for that purpose, so it only makes sense to bundle one of those with a smart speaker. As part of a back to school sale on Amazon devices and bundles , a combo of the Echo Pop and a Sengled smart bulb is available for just $23. That's 61 percent or $37 off the regular price, and only $3 more than it was selling for during Prime Day last month.

Amazon introduced the Echo Pop last year as an entry-level Alexa-powered speaker. The semi-spherical device can handle some machine learning tasks locally and it can work with Eero mesh routers to extend the range of a home network.

Meanwhile, Sengled makes solid smart light bulbs that are a more budget-friendly alternative to name brand models like Philips Hue. The main drawbacks are that the colors aren't as nuanced as pricier options, while the mobile app isn't totally refined (though that's maybe less of a concern if you're using your voice to control the bulb anyway).

Amazon is also offering the bulb as part of other discounted bundles. You can snag an Echo Show 5 and Sengled smart light bulb for $60 , down from $110. If an Echo Spot is of more interest, you can pick up one of those and a bulb for $55 . The bundle usually costs $100.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.