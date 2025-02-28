Get four Apple AirTags for a new low of $65, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
We also found deals on gear from Anker, Rad Power, Samsung and more.
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We've published our review of the new "budget" iPhone 16e, but if the savings there don't feel like quite the bargain you were looking for, there are a few consolation deals on other Apple gear — along with a handful of sales on more tech we currently recommend. The spotlight deal highlights the lowest price yet on a four-pack of Apple AirTags (now $65 at Amazon). We also noticed Amazon is still running a deal that tosses in a free $200 gift card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (we gave the new phone an 89 in our review). Other deals include a discounted Anker charger, a hefty coupon on our favorite budget cordless vacuum and more. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.
Spotlight deal
When Apple teased a new device a couple weeks ago, we thought perhaps a new generation of AirTags were on the way. But only the iPhone 16e was unveiled. New tags are still very likely on the way, but chances are they'll be pricier than this.
We've watched the four-pack of AirTags drop from its MSRP of $99 to $76, $70 and now the lowest yet of $65. That's 35 percent off and a new record low. Working out the math, you'll pay just $17 per tag, which is a bit better than paying $29 each at full price. These remain our favorite Bluetooth tracker for anyone with an iPhone as they tap into all nearby iPhones (that haven't opted out of the feature) to track down missing tags. We found the precision both accurate and eerie.
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Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 for $899 at B&H Photo ($200 off): The next generation of the MacBook Air with an M4 chip is likely on the horizon. But there's little chance it'll be $200 off. The nice thing about most Apple gear is it tends to be relatively long-lived. So if you don't need the latest model, this deal could be one to snag. We gave the 13-inch model a high score of 90 in our review and named it the best laptop you can buy. Note that the discount applies to the Air model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the Midnight colorway. Also at Amazon.
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Apple Pencil Pro for $99 at Amazon ($30 off): If you have a newer iPad and want a compatible Apple Pencil to go along with it, take a gander at this deal, which is $30 off and about $10 more than the record low. The Pro stylus allows for squeeze-based gestures, haptic feedback, pressure sensitivity and the ability to sense when the stylus is rolled to change the orientation of pen and brush tools.
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Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 at Amazon ($70 off): This is the same deal we've seen for a few months now, but if you missed it the other times we mentioned it, here's another chance to save $70 on Apple's latest generation flagship smartwatch. It's currently our favorite smartwatch overall and we gave it a positive review when it came out back in September of last year. It has a thinner design this time, but a larger screen. The health tracking features are great and it's an ideal companion for an iPhone.
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a $200 Amazon gift card for $1,300 at Amazon ($200 off): When Samsung's latest premium phone came out this January, Amazon offered a free $200 gift card for pre-orders. The same deal is still going strong, so if you were holding out to see what the reviews said (we gave it a score of 89) before you bought it, then you still have a chance to get the same deal. If you shop at Amazon regularly, you might consider the $200 gift card akin to free money.
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Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $38 at Amazon ($17 off): It's not an all-time low, but still a pretty cheap price on a Bluetooth speaker. We recommend two Anker Soundcore speakers in our guide to portable speakers and this is the budget version of those. The 12-watt speaker isn't the most powerful, but you do get 24 hours of battery life on a charge and it's waterproof. For less than $40 it could be a good option for a knockaround speaker you don't have to worry too much about.
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Anker USB-C Nano 65W charger for $30 at Amazon ($26 off): We've seen this price again and again over the past few months, but it since one can never have enough wall chargers on hand, we'll mention it again. This is the larger version of the Nano charger we recommend in our fast charger guide and should serve you well for speedy refills on your laptop, smartphone and tablets.
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Reolink Altas PT Ultra 4K solar security camera for $139 at Reolink ($71 off): In our newly published guide to security cameras, the Reolink Atlas earned the honor of best camera with solar power. We like the big battery, affordable solar panel and hi-res video quality. Also at Amazon with a clickable coupon.
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Rad Power Bikes RadCity 5 Plus plus battery for $1,499 at Rad Power ($699 off): The ebike company's bestselling commuter model with a 14 Ah battery is selling for $1,499, which is $699 off. The battery is $499 on its own, so this is still $200 less than buying the bike on it's own at full price. The deal will run through March 12 and you'll see the full discount when you add both the battery and bike to your cart. Here at Engadget, we've tried out a few Rad Power bikes and found them to strike a good balance between quality and affordability.
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Tineco Pure ONE S11 cordless vacuum for $199 at Amazon ($100 off): The budget pick from our guide to the best cordless stick vacs is currently on sale for $100 off. It's relatively lightweight, easy to use and the suction is great for the price. It also has a feature that adjusts the suction to accommodate the amount of dirt it encounters.
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Crucial X9 Pro (1TB) for $70 at Amazon ($31 off): We've seen this deal a few times in recent months on one of our favorite portable SSDs. It's not the absolute fastest model but quick enough for most needs at a reasonable price. We also appreciate the rugged design and the fact that it stays cool with extended use. Also at B&H and Best Buy.
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ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) for $450 at Best Buy ($200 off): This is the original ROG Ally that came out in mid-2023. It's not as powerful or ergonomic as the newer ROG Ally X, and we still think Valve's Steam Deck is he best gaming handheld overall. But this is cheaper than either of those models with similar capacites and it can play games from Steam, the Epic Games Store or the Xbox app. This deal ties the all-time low for the model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip.
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ThermoWorks Thermapen One for $79 at ThermoWorks ($30 off): We recommend the Thermapen One in our guide to the best grilling gear. It reads temperatures quickly and accurately and has an easy-to-read display. This isn't the lowest price we've ever tracked, but this Engadget-exclusive deal marks the lowest price we could find in the last few months.
Every day, Engadget editors hunt down the best discounts on the tech we recommend. See them all on our deals page.