Get four Apple AirTags for a new low of $65, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

When Apple teased a new device a couple weeks ago, we thought perhaps a new generation of AirTags were on the way. But only the iPhone 16e was unveiled. New tags are still very likely on the way, but chances are they'll be pricier than this.

We've watched the four-pack of AirTags drop from its MSRP of $99 to $76, $70 and now the lowest yet of $65. That's 35 percent off and a new record low. Working out the math, you'll pay just $17 per tag, which is a bit better than paying $29 each at full price. These remain our favorite Bluetooth tracker for anyone with an iPhone as they tap into all nearby iPhones (that haven't opted out of the feature) to track down missing tags. We found the precision both accurate and eerie.