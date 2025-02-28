Get four Apple AirTags for a new low of $65, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

We also found deals on gear from Anker, Rad Power, Samsung and more.

By Engadget
Apple AirTags Chris Velazco/Engadget

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We've published our review of the new "budget" iPhone 16e, but if the savings there don't feel like quite the bargain you were looking for, there are a few consolation deals on other Apple gear — along with a handful of sales on more tech we currently recommend. The spotlight deal highlights the lowest price yet on a four-pack of Apple AirTags (now $65 at Amazon). We also noticed Amazon is still running a deal that tosses in a free $200 gift card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (we gave the new phone an 89 in our review). Other deals include a discounted Anker charger, a hefty coupon on our favorite budget cordless vacuum and more. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.   

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When Apple teased a new device a couple weeks ago, we thought perhaps a new generation of AirTags were on the way. But only the iPhone 16e was unveiled. New tags are still very likely on the way, but chances are they'll be pricier than this. 

We've watched the four-pack of AirTags drop from its MSRP of $99 to $76, $70 and now the lowest yet of $65. That's 35 percent off and a new record low. Working out the math, you'll pay just $17 per tag, which is a bit better than paying $29 each at full price. These remain our favorite Bluetooth tracker for anyone with an iPhone as they tap into all nearby iPhones (that haven't opted out of the feature) to track down missing tags. We found the precision both accurate and eerie. 

See at Amazon

  • Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 for $899 at B&H Photo ($200 off): The next generation of the MacBook Air with an M4 chip is likely on the horizon. But there's little chance it'll be $200 off. The nice thing about most Apple gear is it tends to be relatively long-lived. So if you don't need the latest model, this deal could be one to snag. We gave the 13-inch model a high score of 90 in our review and named it the best laptop you can buy. Note that the discount applies to the Air model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the Midnight colorway. Also at Amazon

  • Apple Pencil Pro for $99 at Amazon ($30 off): If you have a newer iPad and want a compatible Apple Pencil to go along with it, take a gander at this deal, which is $30 off and about $10 more than the record low. The Pro stylus allows for squeeze-based gestures, haptic feedback, pressure sensitivity and the ability to sense when the stylus is rolled to change the orientation of pen and brush tools.

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget

  • Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 at Amazon ($70 off): This is the same deal we've seen for a few months now, but if you missed it the other times we mentioned it, here's another chance to save $70 on Apple's latest generation flagship smartwatch. It's currently our favorite smartwatch overall and we gave it a positive review when it came out back in September of last year. It has a thinner design this time, but a larger screen. The health tracking features are great and it's an ideal companion for an iPhone. 

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a $200 Amazon gift card for $1,300 at Amazon ($200 off): When Samsung's latest premium phone came out this January, Amazon offered a free $200 gift card for pre-orders. The same deal is still going strong, so if you were holding out to see what the reviews said (we gave it a score of 89) before you bought it, then you still have a chance to get the same deal. If you shop at Amazon regularly, you might consider the $200 gift card akin to free money. 

  • Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $38 at Amazon ($17 off): It's not an all-time low, but still a pretty cheap price on a Bluetooth speaker. We recommend two Anker Soundcore speakers in our guide to portable speakers and this is the budget version of those. The 12-watt speaker isn't the most powerful, but you do get 24 hours of battery life on a charge and it's waterproof. For less than $40 it could be a good option for a knockaround speaker you don't have to worry too much about. 

Anker
Valentina Palladino for Engadget
Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Every day, Engadget editors hunt down the best discounts on the tech we recommend. See them all on our deals page.

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