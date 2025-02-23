Apple’s M4 MacBook Air could be here in just a few weeks

We may see the M4 MacBook Air as soon as March. In the Power On newsletter this weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is readying itself for the launch of the upgraded laptop next month. The company is "preparing its marketing, sales and retail teams for the debut," according to Gurman's sources, and it's letting inventory of the existing models wind down. The M4 MacBook Air is expected to come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, like the previous model.

Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air last March, and unveiled its new M4 chip a few months later, bringing that first to the iPad Pro. In October, it refreshed the iMac , Mac mini and MacBook Pros with the M4 family of chips. The MacBook Air is now due for its turn. While the laptop didn't get the M4 chip in the fall, Apple did announce a long-awaited memory boost for the lineup at that time, with the M2 and M3 now starting at 16GB of RAM.