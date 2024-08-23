Get one year of 1Password for 25 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Managing the multiple subscriptions and accounts that comprise online life, and the complexity grows exponentially if you're also looking out for family members' digital security. Enter password managers. There are a lot of options for this service, but 1Password has consistently been a top performer and an Engadget favorite.

If you're curious about trying the company's service, now's a good time to sign up. New subscribers can get a 25 percent discount to the 1Password Families plan. Normally a year of coverage under this plan costs $60, but in honor of back-to-school season, the price has been cut to $45. The reduced pricing is available through September 15. After the first discounted year, plans will renew at the regular cost.

The 1Password Families plan extends the company's Individual tier benefits to up to five people, complete with admin controls for managing each relative's account. Core features in this service are a password generator, login autofill and sharing, and access across unlimited devices. Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux platforms are all supported. The Families plan also has shared vaults that let members easily share data between plan members. It also provides alerts when a user's passwords may be at risk or when a website is compromised.

Last year, 1Password further strengthened its security by offering its customers use of passkeys, with Android support added in March. This tech has been increasingly popular for online services since it replaces a password that can be guessed or stolen with a locally stored digital authentication key.

