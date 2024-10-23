Google's Pixel Tablet is cheaper than ever right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Tablets might be a cheaper alternative to laptops but they can still cost a good chunk of money. Sales make all the difference and, right now, the 128GB Google Pixel Tablet is available for $275, down from $399. The 31 percent discount brings this tablet to a new all-time low price. The sale is only available if you get the tablet in Porcelain and doesn't come with the speaker dock (though that combo is 11 percent off).

Google released this Pixel Tablet in summer 2023 and gave us things we really liked and others we weren't wowed with. We gave it an 84 in our review thanks, in large part, to its smart home features. Our reviewer, Cherlynn Low, already had a Nest Mini in her room, but was impressed with how much better the tablet worked. The sound is great — though that was thanks to the Speaker Dock — and its Hub Mode is very useful. It shows you all the devices throughout your home, including camera feeds and switch lamps.

If you want this device for entertainment and ease then it could be great. However, there were a few aspects that we weren't as keen on. Some of the movements aren't very intuitive and we didn't use it much without the stand. But, it has great battery if you do get it without a dock, lasting 21 and a half hours with 50 percent brightness on our test.

