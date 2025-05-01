We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Microsoft

Microsoft just increased all Xbox prices: Grab one before the hikes go into effect

Gaming is about to get a lot more expensive — at least for Xbox fans. Effective May 1, Microsoft is increasing the price of Xbox consoles and controllers, and not by an insignificant amount:

The Xbox Series S 512GB, is now $380, more than a 25 percent increase from $300.

The Xbox Series S 1TB is now $430, a 22 percent increase from $350.

The Xbox Series X 1TB Digital is now $550, a 22 percent increase from $450.

The Xbox Series X 1TB with Blu-ray is now $600, a 20 percent increase from $500.

The Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is now $730, a 22 percent increase from $600.

The news doesn't end there. Controllers and headsets now start at $65 and top out at $200 for the "Full" Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Games will also increase in price, though not right away: "Some of our new, first-party games will launch at $79.99 beginning this holiday season," Microsoft explains. That last one seems more about leaning in to Nintendo's ambitious Switch 2 game pricing, and less about any possible tariff impact (though it's worth noting Xbox prices are going up worldwide, not just in the US.)

But not all is negative, as if you're in the market for a new console, prices at online retailers have yet to catch up. Before you whip out your credit card, remember some key caveats here. The current Xbox platform is effectively five years old, with the leaked mid-gen "Brooklin" refresh seemingly canceled. An all-new Xbox generation is also expected to arrive in the next few years, perhaps 2028, with leaks suggesting it may be a "cloud hybrid" machine. And more and more previous Xbox exclusives are beginning to pop up on the PS5, too. That said, if you've been waiting to buy an Xbox, now is the time, as these legacy prices could disappear any minute.

Update, May 2, 2025, 3:34PM ET: The Xbox Series X with optical disc drive is now very difficult to find new for under the new retail price of $600, but the other consoles and controllers listed here are still available at the previous price levels at the time of this update.

Best Xbox deals

Walmart

Xbox Series S 512GB Digital Console

$273.99 $380 Considering the announcement that this console will now start at $380, snagging one for $274 seems like a screamin' deal, over $100 in savings. Just make sure that 512GB is enough for your gaming needs before you click purchase. (Expandable storage modules are out there, but they're not cheap.) See at Walmart

Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB Digital Console

$347.00 $430.00 On the fence about how much storage you need? Take it from someone who has made (and paid for) this mistake in the past: go bigger. Especially while this console is at this price. The new MSRP is $430. See at Walmart

Amazon

Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Console

$448.00 $550 Even though I knew I would see the day, for some reason, seeing a gaming console for more than $500 just hurts. Luckily, the 1TB digital model can still be found for under that price point, at least for the time being, as the MSRP has just increased to $550. See at Walmart

Amazon

Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller

Price hikes or not, this is a legitimately good deal on a legitimately great controller. Don't like the all-white look? Check out the more colorful options below. Learn More

Walmart

Xbox Wireless Controller

Sure, you pay $5 more for a colored controller, but I think it's worth it, especially when you use it every day. $50 for a wireless controller is a good deal even without the increase in MSRP. Learn More

Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (Core)

$100.99 $150 If you use your controller every single day, this is a worthy upgrade at a more-than worthy price. The new MSRP sits at $150, so you're getting a solid 33% discount of $49. See at Walmart

Sold out at old prices

The following units are already showing the new prices. You may still be able to find them used/refurbished or via third-party resellers, but should be especially careful from the latter source.