One of our top MagSafe-compatible power banks is 40 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

End-of-summer and back-to-school sales have mostly expired and, while we know Amazon will have another Prime Day sale in October, we don't know when just yet. That makes this just another week of our team hunting and searching for deals all across the world wide web. We actually found quite a few worth considering, with discounts on products pulled from our extensive and growing list of buyer's guides and reviews.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (in its original color) is $110 off and the LCD Steam Deck is seeing a rare discount. One of our favorite power banks from Baseus is on sale with a 40 percent coupon. And an Amazon Fire Tablet that makes a great communal device for casual use is just over half off. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.

Discounts on Apple gear

The iPhone 16 launch event revealed four new iPhones, one new Apple Watch and a new pair of AirPods. iPhones don't tend to get standalone discounts, but Apple is offering healthy trade-in deals, including up to $650 credit towards a new handset (if you happen to be done with your iPhone 15 Pro Max). A new Apple Watch Ultra 3 was not announced, but a new black color for the Ultra 2 was. If you're happy with the original titanium, you can grab a $100 discount on that model. The new AirPods 4 aren't discounted yet, but the AirPods Pro 2 are currently $60 off. That's about $20 more than their all-time low, but could still be worthwhile considering the useful upgrades a software update will enable in a month or so.

Streaming subscription deals

I have at least three subscriptions that I need to cancel right now — yet I'm somehow tempted by the half off Paramount+ deal. Go figure. If you too are in the market for another monthly service plan, here are a few discounts to peruse.

Gaming gear discounts

The big news in gaming hardware this week was Sony's announcement of the PS5 Pro coming in November with pre-orders starting on September 26. There's not likely to be any sort of discount on the hefty $700 price tag for a while. But here are three bits of recommended gaming gear that is on sale — including a rare discount on a Steam Deck.

Discounts on tablets

If you don't want an iPad, you have options. And two of them are on sale right now.

Headphone and earbud deals

Three of the personal audio devices we recommend are seeing some good discounts this week. Could be a good time to make sure you have a good burner pair for the gym (the Jlab Go), a pair you won't stress too much about leaving on the bus (the Anker buds) or a quality set of buds that'll encourage you through your next run (the Beats).

Tech accessory deals

All the small things that boost the big ticket devices are the unsung heroes of the tech world. This week we found savings on some extra storage, a better webcam, and a charging station that can power up your phone, buds and watch at once.

Power bank deals

You're far less likely to end up with a dead phone if you buy (and remember to bring) a power bank. Here are two from our guide that are on sale this week.

Anker 6,600 mAh folding Qi2-certified power bank for $30 ($40 off) : This folding bank from Anker is more than half price with a discount and a clickable $10 coupon. It should give most smartphones a full charge, plus a little extra. The design lets you use/watch your Mag-Safe iPhone in landscape orientation as it wirelessly charges.

Baseus 30W/10000mAh MagSafe power bank for $28 ($18 off): Clip the coupon for a record low price on a power bank that earned a place in our guide to the best power banks you can buy. It quickly refills MagSafe-compatible phones and has a handy built-in cable.

Smart home deals

We checked yet again this week — there's still no all-in-one housekeeper/butler robot that can manage your home for you. While we wait on this to happen, there are devices that can help you manage your lights, boost your Wi-Fi and keep your floors clean.

