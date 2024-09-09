There's no Apple Watch Ultra series 3, just a new color and a new band

At its September 2024 event, Apple didn't announce a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra like it has done the last two years. Instead, it simply updated the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a new color and a new band.

The Ultra 2 now comes in satin black finish, which Apple claims it achieved through a custom blasting process that applies a diamond-like PVD coating, giving the chonky smartwatch a refined and durable look.

A notable addition is the new ultra band — a titanium Milanese loop. This band is designed not only for style but also for performance, boasting corrosion-resistant titanium that makes it suitable for scuba diving enthusiasts.

Apple also claimed that the watch is made from 95% recycled grade titanium, enhancing both its sustainability and strength.

This is a developing story...

