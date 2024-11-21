Our favorite budget wireless earbuds are discounted to $45 for Cyber Monday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cyber Monday deals have brought big discounts to some of our favorite tech, even the devices that are usually quite affordable. For example, our top pick for the best budget wireless earbuds, Anker's Soundcore Space A40, are down to a record low of $45 right now. That's 44 percent off, a great discount that makes picking up a new pair of wireless buds for yourself or for someone on your holiday shopping list more accessible.

That matches a record-low price for these earphones. We first saw them dip to $45 during the October Prime Day event.

Anker Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have features that you'd typically only expect to see on far more expensive models, but they can be yours for just $45 for Cyber Monday. See at Amazon

While the audio quality isn't on the level of high-end earbuds from the likes of Sony and Bose (a feat that would be extremely difficult to pull off at this price range), we feel that the Space A40s have a pleasant, warm sound. They also have features that you'd often have to spend much more to get from earbuds, such as an adaptive active noise cancellation system that adjusts settings automatically depending on the audio in your surroundings.

Other features multipoint connectivity to link the earbuds to two devices simultaneously. They're IPX4-rated for water resistance too. The Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are slated to run for 10 hours on a single charge, with the case adding an extra 50 hours of listening time. A 10-minute charge can add four hours of listening time. The case supports wireless charging too.

This year's Cyber Monday festivities includes all kinds of deals under $50 for consumers on a budget. These include the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $18 and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29, among many others.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.