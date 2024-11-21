Our favorite pair of budget wireless earbuds is on sale for only $45 for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You don't necessarily need to break the bank for a very good set of wireless earbuds, and that's even more true around this time of year when there are Black Friday deals aplenty to be had. Our pick for the best budget wireless earbuds is on sale for the occasion. Anker's Soundcore Space A40 earphones are 44 percent (or $35) off, which brings the price down to $45 .

That matches a record-low price for these earphones. We first saw them dip to $45 during the October Prime Day event .

While the audio quality isn't on the level of high-end earbuds from the likes of Sony and Bose (a feat that would be extremely difficult to pull off at this price range), we feel that the Space A40s have a pleasant, warm sound. They also have features that you'd often have to spend much more to get from earbuds, such as an adaptive active noise cancellation system that adjusts settings automatically depending on the audio in your surroundings.

Other features multipoint connectivity to link the earbuds to two devices simultaneously. They're IPX4-rated for water resistance too. The Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are slated to run for 10 hours on a single charge, with the case adding an extra 50 hours of listening time. A 10-minute charge can add four hours of listening time. The case supports wireless charging too.

