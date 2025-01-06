Pick up a four-pack of Apple AirTags for only $70

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If you want to keep better track of your things in the new year, a Bluetooth tracker can help. Apple's AirTags are currently on sale where you can get a four pack for only $70. That's a record low for the bundle and it brings each individual device down to only $17.50. If you're not so sure you need four of them, a single AirTag will set you back $23 at the moment.

AirTags take just seconds to set up using an iPhone. They are integrated into the Find My network, so you don't have to register for another service or download a separate app. AirTags also support the ultra-wideband wireless protocol. When your iPhone gets within roughly 25 feet of a linked AirTag, you'll see directional arrows and an approximate distance meter to help you locate it.

Apple A four-pack of the best Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users has dropped back down to a record-low price. See at Amazon

On top of that, Apple recently revealed that several major airlines are adding support for AirTag tracking to their systems. The idea is to help you (and your airline) more easily locate any missing bag that has an AirTag inside.

Meanwhile, you might be interested in picking up some AirTag accessories to, say, more easily attach them to your keychain. We've got you covered there too, thanks to our round-up of the best AirTag accessories.

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