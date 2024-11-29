Samsung Black Friday deal: Get a 256GB Evo Select microSD card for only $18

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You always need extra digital storage when you don't have any on hand. That's why it's always a good idea to pick up an extra microSD card, an additional portable drive and the like when you find them on sale. Black Friday storage deals this year include a ton of good options for all kinds of users, whether you're a gamer, photographer, creative professional and everything in between. One of the best (and cheapest) discounts comes as part of the Samsung Black Friday sale: the 256GB Evo Select microSD card is down to just $18.

An 18 percent discount might seem modest, but $18 is a new record low price for the storage device. If you want to avoid shopping on Amazon, Samsung has also reduced the cost of the 256GB model on its website, alongside the 128GB, 512GB and 1TB variants.

SAMSUNG Samsung Evo Select microSD Card Samsung's Evo Select line of microSD cards is already known for their great value, but a $4 discount makes the 256GB model an even better purchase. See at Amazon

Samsung's Evo Select microSD cards are among the best value you'll find on the market right now. While there are models that offer faster sequential read and write speeds, it's hard to argue with the Evo Select line's mix of performance and affordability. In the case of the 256GB model, the capability to deliver sequential read speeds of up to 160 MB/s is good enough for most tasks. I've been using a 128GB Evo Select card in my Switch OLED since the end of last year and have no complaints. Plus, each card comes with a 10-year warranty from Samsung. For $18, that's a steal if you ask us.

If you're looking for other storage solutions, I'll also mention here that Engadget has a roundup of the best Black Friday SSD deals. Check that out if you want to save money on a new NVMe, SD card or external drive.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.