Sonos Black Friday deals: Save up to $200 on speakers and soundbars

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Like many companies this year, Sonos is getting an early start to Black Friday. Beginning today, you can save up to $180 off the company’s speakers and soundbars, making this a great time to buy that piece you need to complete your home theater setup. The highlight of the Black Friday promotion is the Era 100, which you can currently get for $199, or $50 off its usual $249 price.

If you’re in the market for a soundbar, consider the Sonos Arc. Now that the Arc Ultra is available, Sonos has discounted its previous flagship soundbar by $200 to $699. For something more affordable, the Beam 2 is currently $369, down from $499. Lastly, there’s the Era 300. Right now, you can buy the Dolby Atmos-compatible speaker for $359, instead of $449 as usually priced. All of these deals are being matched by Amazon, too.

Sonos Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 Save $50 The Sonos Era 100 is one of the best midrange smart speakers you can buy right now. It's a great option for those who care about audio quality but still want features like AirPlay 2 support. $199 at Sonos

More than a few of Sonos’ speakers, including the Era 100, have found a spot and stayed on Engadget’s list of best smart speakers. If you care about music but still want a speaker with modern features, a Sonos system is the way to go. Not only do the company’s speakers sound great, but you also get access to things like AirPlay 2 that make it incredibly easy to play exactly the song you want to listen to in the moment.

You may have seen that Sonos bungled the release of the latest version of its companion app. That’s true, but as things stand, the company has done a lot of work in recent months to fix its software. As a daily user, I can safely say the Sonos app is in much better shape now than it was in the spring. Other than the premium price that comes with Sonos products, there’s not much they don’t do as well or better than the competition. With the discounts the company is offering for Black Friday, its speakers come even more highly recommended.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.