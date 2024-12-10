Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are back on sale for $100 off

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The Thanksgiving holiday might have come and gone, but one of the best pair of wireless headphones you can buy right now are back to their Black Friday price. Amazon has discounted Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones. All four colorways — black, midnight blue, silver and smoky pink — are currently $298, or 25 percent off their usual $400 price.

At this point, the WH-1000XM5 likely need no introduction, but for the uninitiated, they strike a nearly perfect balance between features, performance and price; in fact, they're the Bluetooth headphones Billy Steele, Engadget's resident audio guru, recommends for most people.

Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a nearly unbeatable combination of ANC performance, battery life and audio quality. See at Amazon

With the Sony WH-1000XM5, Sony redesigned its already excellent 1000X line to make the new model more comfortable. The company also improved the XM4's already superb active noise cancelation capabilities, adding four additional ANC mics. That enhancement makes the WH5 even better at blocking out background noise, including human voices.

Other notable features include 30-hour battery life, clear and crisp sound and a combination of handy physical and touch controls. The one downside of the XM5 are that they cost more than Sony's previous flagship Bluetooth headphones. Thankfully, this sale addresses that fault nicely.

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