Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Take $150 off a set of Sony noise-canceling headphones, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Our latest roundup includes the M3 MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch Lite and our favorite wireless earbuds for those on a budget.
It's Friday, which means it's once again time for us to round up all the gadget and tech gear discounts that are catching our eye. Our latest selection includes all-time lows on Sony's still-excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones, both sizes of Apple's latest MacBook Air, the adorable Nintendo Switch Lite, and a handful of wireless earbuds and gaming accessories we recommend in our various buying guides. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still buy today.
Sony WH-1000XM4$198$348Save $150
Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons (digital)$159$199Save $40
Apple MacBook Air (M3, 13-inch)$1,250$1,499Save $249
Anker Soundcore Space A40$49$80Save $31
JLab Go Air Sport$20$30Save $10
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1)$88$110Save $22
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro$119$150Save $31
Thermapen One$79$109Save $30
ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme)$500$650Save $150
Fitbit Ace LTE$200$230Save $30
Google Pixel 9 (128GB) + $100 Amazon gift card$799$899Save $100
Sony's WH-1000XM5 may be the top recommendation in our guide to the best wireless headphones, but their predecessor, the (also-terribly-named) Sony WH-1000XM4, continues to be a fine option if you want to save some cash. Right now you can do just that, as the noise-canceling headphones are down to $198 at Amazon and B&H. That equals the lowest price we've tracked, coming in roughly $100 below the pair's average street price over the last few months and $150 off Sony's list price. It's also available for $200 at Best Buy.
Although the XM4 are four years old, they still get you superb active noise cancellation (ANC), 30+ hours of battery life and a well-padded design that won't hug your head too hard. There's a range of genuinely useful features beyond that, from multi-device pairing to a customizable EQ tool to "Speak to Chat," which automatically pauses your music when you start talking to someone. You can also use them passively with a cable if the battery dies, and unlike the XM5, the design folds up for easier storage. The sound profile is distinctly bass-heavy out of the box, which can be fun if you're big into hip-hop and EDM, though you may want to dial down the low-end through Sony's app if you find it to be too much.
The XM5 still brings a few key upgrades: It's a bit slimmer and lighter on the head, its built-in mics are clearly better for phone calls and it's slightly better at negating voices and other higher-frequency noise. It's not as bassy by default, either, though it's still far from sounding neutral. The XM5 costs an extra $130 as of this writing, however. If you can't spend that much, the older model remains a great value when it's discounted to this extent. You can read our review from 2020 for more details.
Walmart is selling a bundle that pairs a teal Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch Lite with a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $159. This deal has been live for a little bit, but it still matches the lowest price we've seen for the portable game console. Nintendo normally sells its smallest Switch model for $200.
To be clear, this isn't the best time to jump on the Switch bandwagon. The console is more than seven years old now, and Nintendo has already confirmed that it'll unveil a successor at some point in the coming months. (Though reports this week suggested that the new machine won't arrive before April of next year.)
That said, the current console is home to a slew of truly excellent games, and the Lite is most affordable way to access those if you've been meaning to catch up. It can play that library just as well as any other model, and while it doesn't have the larger and more vibrant display of the Switch OLED, its compact shape makes it a particularly good fit for kids and frequent travelers. Just be aware that you won't be able to dock it up to a TV. New Horizons, meanwhile, is one of the most relaxing games you can buy, an island-development-meets-life-sim that just about anyone can pick up and play.
A configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is still available for an all-time low of $1,250 at Amazon. That's roughly $100 below this model's average street price over the past few months and $250 less than buying from Apple directly.
If you want more screen space, a version of the 15-inch MacBook Air with the same specs is down to $1,449 at Amazon and B&H. That's another all-time low and $250 drop from Apple's list price.
The 13-inch Air is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops, while the 15-inch model is effectively the same device, just a half-pound heavier, with a bigger display and a slightly more expansive speaker system. Both machines continue to tick just about all the requisite boxes: exceptional build quality, long battery life, comfortable keyboards and trackpads, accurate displays and performance that's plenty fast for most needs. These M3 models can power two external displays as well, albeit only when their lids are closed. They could still do with another port or two, and they can get warm under heavy load, but it's hard to do better if you prefer macOS to Windows. We gave the M3 Air a score of 90 in our review earlier this year.
It's worth noting that the base versions of these notebooks are also $250 off at $850 and $1,050, respectively. Those only have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, however, which can feel limiting if you want to multitask with any regularity. They're good values if you don't plan on pushing them too hard, but it's worth stepping up to a higher-spec config if you can afford it.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 are back down to $49 at Amazon and Anker.com, which is a deal we've seen several times over the course of 2024 but nevertheless falls within a couple bucks of the lowest price we've tracked. The wireless earbuds normally retail for $10 more. If you buy from Anker direct, just use the code WS7DV2E8CD2N at checkout.
The Space A40 remain the top pick in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds. There are certainly more detailed-sounding pairs out there, but the warm profile here should please most ears, and you can customize that sound through a handy app. The main appeal is the suite of top-level features you get such a low price: powerful ANC, a compact and comfy fit, multi-device pairing, 8-10 hours of battery life and wireless charging support among them. There's no wear detection — so your music won't auto-pause when you remove an earbud — and the built-in mics are mediocre for phone calls, but those issues should be easier to accept at this price.
In other wireless earbuds deals, the JLab Go Air Sport are back down to $20 at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. This is another deal we've seen a few times in recent months, but it's still $10 off the pair's typical going rate.
The Go Air Sport is the budget pick in our guide to the best running headphones. Its secure, hook-style design is sweat-resistant and relatively comfortable, and its battery life is solid at roughly eight hours per charge. The boomy sound profile isn't the best, and you do miss out on features like ANC, multi-device pairing, wireless charging and wear detection. But if you just need a cheap pair of beater headphones for the gym, this is a nice value.
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is down to $88 at Amazon and Anker's online store. That's a $22 drop. Use the checkout code WS7DV22AVZAP to see the full discount at Anker.com.
We highlight this 3-in-1 charging stand in our guide to the best Apple Watch accessories. It can simultaneously refill an iPhone, Apple Watch and pair of earbuds cable-free, and it can fold down to around the size of a deck of cards when you aren't using it. It supports the latest Qi2 standard, so it can deliver up to 15W of power to a recent iPhone, which is the most Apple's handsets accept from a wireless charger. (The actual charging rate might fall slightly below the maximum, but it should be in the ballpark.) For earbuds or an Apple Watch, it delivers a 5W charge. Conveniently, it also comes with a 40W USB-C charger and a USB-C cable in the box. You can still top up your phone faster with a traditional cable and wall charger, but this device should fit the bill if you have multiple devices and want something a little more elegant and travel-friendly.
The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse is on sale for $119.49 at Amazon, which ties the lowest price we've seen. Best Buy has it available for $121. These deals have technically been live for a few weeks, but they're a good $30 below the device's typical price.
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is the top premium pick in our guide to the best gaming mice. (NB: We plan on publishing a big update for that guide in the near future, but we'll continue to recommend the V3 Pro in it.) It's exceptionally accurate and lightweight (63 grams), which makes it ideal for competitive-minded players who spend much of their time in online shooters like Counter-Strike 2 or Apex Legends. It has a somewhat tall profile, so it's best suited for those with larger hands, but its gently curved shape is comfortable to hold over long play sessions. Its scroll wheel is soft and quiet, its main clicks aren't overly sensitive and there are two programmable, easy-to-reach side buttons as well. Razer says its battery can last a decent 90 hours per charge.
There's no Bluetooth or RGB lighting, the design is for righties only and it's still on the pricey side even with this discount. The recently released DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed will be a better buy if your hands are on the smaller side. But if you take your PC gaming seriously enough to want a high-performing mouse and you prefer an more sculpted ergonomic shape, this is one of your best bets.
ThermoWorks has dropped its Thermapen One instant-read meat thermometer back down to $79 in an Engadget-exclusive deal. That's not an all-time low, but it takes $30 off the device's list price. We recommend the buttonless Thermapen in our guide to the best grilling gear: It reads temperatures quickly and accurately, its backlit display is easy to read and its IP67-rated design is dust- and water-resistant. It sleeps and wakes automatically, too. There are less expensive meat thermometers, but the One's faster readings may be worth the extra cost if you fancy yourself a grilling connoisseur.
The ASUS ROG Ally is down to $500 at Best Buy, which is a $150 discount and a new all-time low for the config with AMD's Z1 Extreme chip. This deal comes with a heavy caveat: ASUS recently released the ROG Ally X, an upgraded model with better battery life, more RAM and storage, improved ergonomics, an extra USB-C port and slightly improved performance. It should also avoid the overheating issues that hindered the first model's microSD slot. If you can afford it, just get that one instead.
The X costs $300 more, though. If you can't pay that much but still want a Windows gaming handheld, the original has the same chip and 7-inch 120Hz display, so it can still run loads of graphically demanding games on the go. Since it's a Windows device, it can also play titles from virtually any gaming client, be it Steam, the Xbox app or the Epic Games Store.
We still think the Steam Deck OLED is best choice for most people in search of a portable gaming PC, as its software is much easier to pick up and use. Windows may be more flexible, but it can be clunky to navigate without a mouse, and it'll likely force you to tinker with settings more frequently to get your games running optimally. Valve's handheld is a good way cheaper than the Ally X, too, yet it offers a more vibrant display and close-enough performance.
All that said, the Ally is lighter and a bit more powerful, plus its display has a variable refresh rate to keep games consistently smooth. If you can live with its short battery life and Windows-related quirks — and you really want a handheld that can play big-budget games from stores besides Steam — it's an easier sell at this price. Have a look at our review from last year for more details.
The Fitbit Ace LTE is down to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy and the Google Store. That's $20 more than the low we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sale last month but still $30 off the wearable's typical price.
The Ace is a fitness-focused smartwatch designed for kids. It aims to get your child moving with a selection of built-in games, and it comes with some smartwatch features, such as location tracking and the ability to call and text approved contacts. It also comes with an "eejie," a Tamagotchi-like virtual character that lives inside the watch and becomes happier when your little one completes their daily health goals.
Do you really need a gadget to incentivize your kid to be healthy? Of course not. This one also requires a $10 per month subscription to use it fully. But Engadget's Cheyenne MacDonald — who is very much not a child — found the Ace to be fun, comfortable and genuinely motivating in her review. Its battery could be better, but it mostly succeeds at what it sets out to do. If you're looking to buy your little one a toy that gamifies better habits, it could be a hit.
Google announced its latest crop of Pixel smartphones this week, and the company is running a few gift card deals for those who want to upgrade right away. You can get a $100 store credit at Amazon, Best Buy or the Google Store with the standard Pixel 9, for instance. (The phone itself costs $799.) With the Pixel 9 Pro or larger Pixel 9 Pro XL — which have more advanced camera systems, more RAM and slightly brighter displays — that becomes a $200 gift card. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company's latest foldable phone, comes with a $350 card, though it's the priciest of the bunch at $1,799.
Google says its pre-order offer will run through September 7 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and August 28 for the other three handsets. If you're looking to trade in an older phone, it's worth checking out Best Buy and the Google Store over Amazon, as you can get a few hundred off at either retailer with a relatively recent device.
Consider all of this more of a PSA than a true deal, as we still need to actually review all of the new gear. We'll inevitably see discounts in the coming months as well. But the Pixel 8s were our favorite Android phones for most people last year, so there's at least reason to be optimistic if you want to get in early. For now, you can read our hands-on previews of the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold if you're curious to learn more.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.