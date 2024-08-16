Take $150 off a set of Sony noise-canceling headphones, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Sony's WH-1000XM5 may be the top recommendation in our guide to the best wireless headphones, but their predecessor, the (also-terribly-named) Sony WH-1000XM4, continues to be a fine option if you want to save some cash. Right now you can do just that, as the noise-canceling headphones are down to $198 at Amazon and B&H. That equals the lowest price we've tracked, coming in roughly $100 below the pair's average street price over the last few months and $150 off Sony's list price. It's also available for $200 at Best Buy.

Although the XM4 are four years old, they still get you superb active noise cancellation (ANC), 30+ hours of battery life and a well-padded design that won't hug your head too hard. There's a range of genuinely useful features beyond that, from multi-device pairing to a customizable EQ tool to "Speak to Chat," which automatically pauses your music when you start talking to someone. You can also use them passively with a cable if the battery dies, and unlike the XM5, the design folds up for easier storage. The sound profile is distinctly bass-heavy out of the box, which can be fun if you're big into hip-hop and EDM, though you may want to dial down the low-end through Sony's app if you find it to be too much.

The XM5 still brings a few key upgrades: It's a bit slimmer and lighter on the head, its built-in mics are clearly better for phone calls and it's slightly better at negating voices and other higher-frequency noise. It's not as bassy by default, either, though it's still far from sounding neutral. The XM5 costs an extra $130 as of this writing, however. If you can't spend that much, the older model remains a great value when it's discounted to this extent. You can read our review from 2020 for more details.