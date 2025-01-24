The 9 best Super Bowl TV deals: Take up to $630 off sets from Samsung, LG, Sony and others

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We're a few days from Super Bowl LIX, and it remains a decent time to grab a new TV at a discount. At this point, you'll likely have to buy in-store if you want to make a living room upgrade in time to watch Chiefs and Eagles go at it (again), as shipping times for most sets have stretched beyond Sunday. However, if you don't care so much about football (or Super Bowl commercials) and just want a quality TV at a reasonable price, there are still a number of discounts worth checking out. To save you some time, we've searched through Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers to find a few Super Bowl 2025 TV deals that are actually solid value.

To be candid, many of the better offers stem from TVs naturally falling in price this time of year rather than Super Bowl-specific sales. In general, most TVs follow a similar pricing timeline: arrive in the spring, drop a little over the summer, receive a larger price cut around the holidays, then gradually fall cheaper until being discontinued the following year. We're in the last stage of this pattern now, and with TV makers like Samsung and LG unveiling their 2025 lineups during CES last month, last year's models are likely to drop even further in the months ahead.

That said, if you need to make a change today, a number of well-regarded TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Hisense are back down to the prices we saw around Black Friday. In some cases, they're even cheaper. We're also seeing a couple deals on streamers and soundbars we like from Roku and Sonos. Though we at Engadget do not formally review TVs, we've scoured feedback from other reviewers we trust and checked price histories to ensure everything below is a genuine deal.

Amy Skorheim

The Samsung Frame TV.

Samsung The Frame 2024 QLED TV (55") for $868 at Woot ($630 off) : This deal from Amazon subsidiary Woot has been live for several weeks, but it ties the best price to date for the 55-inch version of Samsung's stylish Frame TV outside of a one-off eBay coupon deal. You'd buy The Frame for its design above all else: It can't match the contrast and color volume of other TVs in its price range, as it lacks local dimming altogether, but it's convincingly built like a framed piece of wall art that can blend in with your home decor. Its matte panel helps it fend off glare in a bright room, and you can display actual artwork onscreen when you're not watching something. It's worth noting that Samsung unveiled a new and improved "Frame Pro" TV at CES, but we'd expect that to cost more whenever it arrives.

TCL Q651G QLED TV (65") for $368 at Amazon ($182 off): The Q651G is a fairly basic LED TV that might appeal to gamers on a budget, as it can play at a fast 120Hz refresh rate — albeit only when you drop the resolution from 4K to 1440p or 1080p. It's another one without local dimming, so its contrast is limited. Most reviewers suggest that the Hisense U6N (which isn't majorly discounted) provides a brighter and much more dynamic image for not much more. However, while the U6N can also play in 1440p/120Hz, the TCL model has a wider variable refresh rate (VRR) range in that mode. In simpler terms, that means it'll have an easier time allowing your PS5 or Xbox games to run smoothly. This discount marks a new low for the 65-inch model. Also at Best Buy and Walmart.

Samsung

The Samsung S90D.

Hisense U8N QLED TV (65") for $898 at Amazon ($602 off) : The U8N's picture quality is a broad step-up from the U7N above, with better contrast, more vibrant colors and supremely high peak brightness. It still has most of the same drawbacks — mediocre viewing angles, minor blooming in a dark room, just decent upscaling of lower-res content — but it should be a worthy upgrade if you have more cash to burn. This is another discount we saw for much of November and December, but it ties the all-time low for the 65-inch variant. Also at Best Buy.

Samsung S90D QD-OLED TV (55") for $1,198 at Amazon ($600 off): The S90D stands out for its QD-OLED panel, which mixes the benefits of an OLED display with a layer of quantum dots to boost color performance. Most reviews say that it can put out a wider gamut of more vibrant colors and brighter HDR highlights than more traditional OLED TVs like the LG C4. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports that can play up to 144Hz. It doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR, however, and Samsung's Tizen interface can be clunky. The company has also made the aggravating step of using both QD-OLED and more standard WOLED panels within the same product line, but this 55-inch version comes with the superior display in North America. (The 65- and 75-inch models do as well.) This deal is the second-best price we've seen and about $150 off this variant's average street price in recent months. Also at Samsung and Best Buy.

Sony

The Sony Bravia 7.

TV deals that are no longer available

LG C3 OLED TV (65") for $1,197 at Amazon ($303 off) : The LG C3 was released in 2023, but it's not a huge downgrade from last year's LG C4, so it's still worth considering when it's available for less. The C4 should be slightly better in terms of brightness and color volume, plus it supports refresh rates up to 144Hz rather than 120Hz, though the latter is only really useful for PC gaming. Neither model can quite match the QD-OLED panel on the Samsung S90D, but the C3 will still look excellent if you're not comparing the two side-by-side and just want to save some cash on a larger premium display. This discount ties the lowest price we've tracked outside of a handful of in-store-only and eBay coupon deals.

Sony A95L OLED TV (65") for $2,498 at eBay via BuyDig ($500 off): The A95L is wildly expensive even with this discount, but many reviewers agree that it's the best TV on the market if money is no object. It's another QD-OLED TV like the Samsung S90D, but it's more color-accurate out of the box and should be better at preserving details in shows that aren't presented in 4K. It also supports Dolby Vision, unlike Samsung's TVs, and its Google TV software is generally easier to navigate than Tizen. The only serious drawback is that it's limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports, which may be annoying for those who own a soundbar and multiple game consoles. This discount from ties the lowest price to date for the 65-inch model; just use the code SAVEBIG20 at checkout. It comes from eBay via BuyDig, which Sony lists as an authorized seller.

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