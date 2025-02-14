The best Presidents' Day deals on Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Peacock and more

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Apparently President's Day was created to honor George Washington's birthday. But now on a Monday in February we celebrate every US president by shopping for deals. Nixon, Taft, Coolidge, Polk, Johnson, Hoover and all those other guys — they'd be quite proud of us. In our searches we found quite a few deals on the tech we recommend, including $100 off Apple's new iPad mini and a streaming deal for a year of Peacock for $30. Our top pick for the best Bluetooth tracker, the Chipolo One, is on sale and Engadget readers can get an additional 10 percent off (with the code ENGADGET10), plus ThermoWorks' flagship instant-read thermometer is down to a near record-low price. Here are the best President's Day tech deals from this week that you can shop right now.

Spotlight Presidents' Day deal

The best President's Day tech deals

Apple AirTags (four-pack) for $70 ($30 off): This is a record-low price for a bundle of AirTags in which the price per Bluetooth tracker is only $17.50. While there are rumors of new AirTags coming soon, these remain some of the best Bluetooth trackers you can get at the moment, particularly if you are an iPhone user. Attach them to your keys, backpack, bike and other belongings (using the right AirTag holders, of course) to keep track of all of your stuff neatly within the Find My app.

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro M4 for $1,400 at Amazon ($199 off with coupon): Apple's latest Pro-model laptop is down to $1,400 at Amazon with a discount and an on-page coupon. The 14-inch MacBook Pro has 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD storage and both the Space Black and Silver colorways are on sale. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the computer a 92 in his review and it's currently Engadget's pick for the best MacBook for creatives. It has a fast M4 chip, long battery life, bright display and Sharp 12MP Center Stage webcam.

Apple Studio Display with tilt-adjustable stand for $1,300 at Amazon ($300 off): We appreciated the excellent build quality of Apple's pricey display in our official review, but noted that it's probably only for Apple diehards. Both the standard glass model and the nano-textured glass option are on sale. The Studio Display made our list of the best monitors and has built-in speakers, a 12MP camera, three USB-C ports and a screen with 5K resolution — but a max refresh rate of 60Hz and single-zone backlighting.

Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $69 at Walmart ($10 off): Apple sells too many versions of the Apple Pencil. So we made a guide. The USB-C model works with all current-generation iPads, including the M2 iPad Air, the M4 iPad Pro, the new iPad mini and the 10th generation iPad. It'll also work with a few older tablets too. Just note that this one attahced magnetically but doesn't recharge that way, like the other Apple Pencils. And it doesn't have pressure sensitivity. Also at Amazon and Target.

Peacock

Peacock Premium (one-year) at Peacock for $30 ($50 off): Here's one from our new streaming deals guide: A year of Peacock's streaming service is $30 if you use the code WINTERSAVINGS at checkout. The code is valid through February 18 and saves you 60 percent off the usual $80 annual fee. Though it's called "Premium" it's actually the ad-supported tier (Premium Plus is the ad-free plan but it's not discounted and goes for $140 yearly). Peacock is one of our picks for the best streaming services and has some great original content, including Poker Face, a Twisted Metal adaptation and Mrs. Davis.

ThermoWorks Thermapen One for $79 ($30 off): This Engadget exclusive deal brings one of our favorite grilling gadgets down to a near record-low price. It displays temperatures super quickly on its easy-to-read display, and the latest model has a brighter display and improved accuracy when compared to the previous version of the thermometer. It also has an IP67 rating, so it'll stay protected against accidental spills.

Chipolo One (four-pack) for $67.50 ($32 off): Use the code ENGADGET10 at checkout to get an additional 10 percent off all Chipolo devices right now. That brings a four-pack of our favorite Bluetooth trackers down to $67.50, or roughly $17 per tracker. Chipolo devices work with Android and iOS, and in our testing, we found them to have the loudest ring and the speediest left-behind alerts, so it's unlikely you'll get too far before being alerted that you left some belongings behind.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 quart tilt head stand mixer for $350 at Amazon ($100 off): One of our top picks for kitchen tech is, unsurprisingly, KitchenAid's famed stand mixer. It's not only powerful, the seemingly endless array of available attachments make it a true kitchen multitasker. KitchenAid is hosting a larger sale for President's Day on its own website, and many of the brand's countertop appliances are currently up to $100 off.

Dyson V12 vaccuum for $499 at Dyson ($150 off): Now through President's Day, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim stick vacuum is $150 off. This is the lighter sibling to the V15 model we picked as the best cordless vac in our guide. This one includes the Fluffy Optic cleaner head that won us over in our testing. It's a hard-floor brush head with a laser "blade" that clearly shows you the tiniest bits of dust so you can be sure to suck them up. The Gen5 Outsize Absolute is also on sale for $150 off. It's down to $899. That model is the largest cordless vac and has up to 140 minutes of run time.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max for $789 at Wellbots ($610 off with code): Wellbots has a few iRobot vacuums on sale for President's Day, including the new Roomba Combo 10 Max and its Autowash Dock, which can empty and cleans the vac. Right now it's on sale for $789 if you use the code ENGAD410 at checkout. That'll take a full $610 off the hefty $1,399 MSRP. That's even cheaper than the last time it was on sale. Not only does the robot itself mop and vacuum, the dock can hold 60 days worth of dust and seven days worth of dirty mop water. For a slightly cheaper combo robo vac, Wellbots is also discounting the Roomba Combo j5 for $239 instead of the full $529 with the code ENGAD210.

Photo by Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung LS60D Music Frame for $150 at Woot ($250 off): You might be familiar with Samsung's Frame TV — the sets that mimic works of art when you're not watching television. The Music Frame furthers that home-theater-as-decor aesthetic by hiding Dolby Atmos audio equipment behind what looks like a regular picture frame. This one doesn't have a screen, instead you'll insert your own photo or art behind the glass. Inside are two woofers, two tweeters and two mid-range drivers. The speaker array is capable of Dolby Atmos audio and it leverages Samsung's SpaceFit tech to calibrate the sound to the room. We checked it out at CES 2024 and were impressed with how robust the music sounded.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker for $116 at Amazon ($44 off): Our current top pick for a fitness tracker is back on sale. It went as low as $100 for Black Friday, but this is the lowest price we've seen this year. Our favorite fitness tracker is the successor to our previous top pick, the Charge 5. This new generation has a more accurate heart rate monitor and the ability to pair with exercise machines via Bluetooth. Plus there's now a physical side button for navigation in addition to the touchscreen.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell for $60 at Amazon ($40 off): Another Amazon security device company, Ring, is also having a sale right now. The discount matches the record-low price for the Ring Video Doorbell. This battery-powered model doesn't need to be wired into your home, so you can put it near any door. The removable battery is rechargeable via USB-C and will likely need a refill every couple months. You'll need a Ring subscription to access all the features, like person and package alerts and extended event history.

Apple

Apple Music (6 months) for $3 at Apple ($60 off): Normally an Apple Music subscription is $11 per month after a 30-day free trial. And when you buy a new Apple device, you usually get a three-month trial. But if you somehow haven't yet signed up for the service, this promotion applies to you. The deal will run through February 27 and is open only to people who are entirely new Apple Music — current and previous customers are not eligible, nor are those who qualify for the free trial that comes with a new device. You'll need to redeem the offer through an iPhone, iPad or Mac. Apple Music made our guide to the best music streaming services for its lossless streaming quality, ease of use with Apple devices and emphasis on using DJ curation over AI and algorithm playlists. Note that the subscription will automatically renew unless you cancel.

NordPass Premium (27 months) for $35 at Nord ($46 off): One of our favorite password managers for cross-platform availability is having a sale. NordPass Premium is currently available for $35 for 27 months. At full price, two years would cost you $81, and this deal throws in three months for free. NordPass also offers a free tier, but the Premium plan keeps you logged in when you switch devices while also helping you analyze your passwords to improve their strength.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra for $5,299 at EcoFlow ($797 off): The whole-home backup battery and inverter from EcoFlow is on sale for a Valentine's Day/President's Day sale at the manufacturer's site.

Mill food recycler for $874 at Mill ($125 off): A President's Day sale from Mill, the kitchen food recycling company, will run until Monday, February 17 and will give you $125 off a new food recycling bin. If you've explored the different options for composting food and have decided to give a machine a try, Mill could be a good one to check out. The machine dries and grinds food scraps, reducing odors and bulk while creating grounds that you can add to your garden.

Expired Presidents' Day tech deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 ($90 off): Everyone's favorite buds (seriously, people buy a lot of these things) fell to a record low of $154 for Black Friday, but this is the best price we've seen this year. They're a little older at this point, debuting in 2022, but they're still our favorite wireless earbuds for iPhone. Engadget's Billy Steele gave them a score of 88 in his review when the buds first came out, citing the fantastic sound and amazing transparency mode.

Apple AirPods 4 for $100 at Amazon ($29 off): Apple's newest wireless earbuds came out in September and last week, they hit their lowest price yet. That price is still going strong, so you can still pick them up at a discount. Engadget's Billy Steele gave them a review score of 88, saying they sounded clearer and more balanced than most open-back earbuds. Plus you get all the Apple-perks like fast pairing and device switching with other Apple gadgets, hands-free Siri and Find My tracking. Also at Target and Best Buy. There's also a noise-canceling version on sale for $149.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) for $135 at Amazon ($25 off): Our choice for best premium ereader. is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition that goes for $200 and isn't discounted. The standard Paperwhite, on sale here, is basically the same machine, minus a few (inessential) perks like auto-adjusting front lights, extra storage and wireless charging. This is the lowest price we've tracked this year (it went about $5 lower for Black Friday) on a very lovely e-reader with remarkably fast page turns, a super crisp display and a great battery life.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB) for $230 at Amazon ($50 off): Engadget's Valentina Palladino found a lot to like about the Kindle Colorsoft in her review including quick page turns, the fairly accurate (if a bit cold) color technology and the pinch to zoom feature, which was especially nice for reading comics. If you're just looking to read black and white text, you can save yourself a bit of money and go with the Paperwhite — text on the Colorsoft is not as crisp.

8BitDo Pro 2 controller for $39 at Amazon ($12 off): The black version of one of our picks for the best Switch controllers is down to a record-low price. The programmable controller is compatible with the Switch, Apple devices, Android devices, Windows PC, Steam Deck and Raspberry Pi.

Blink Mini 2 (2-pack) for $38 at Amazon ($32 off): The Blink Mini 2 security camera sell for $40 each at full price, so this deal gets you two for less than the MSRP for one. The small security cameras have two way talk and listen, capture live video in 1080p and have infrared sensors for black and white images at night. You'll need a Blink Subscription Plan if you want to save clips to the cloud, but if you also buy a Sync Module 2, you can save clips from your Blink Mini cameras to a flash drive.

Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 for $35 ($35 off): Here's a bundle that combines the Video Doorbell with a Sync Module 2, the device that allows you to store footage from your Blink cameras and doorbells locally. The doorbell offers 1080p daytime footage and infrared night video plus two-way audio. You can use it wired or on batteries that should last two years before needing to be replaced. The Blink subscription plan is required if you want person detection and the ability to store clips in the cloud.

Samsung Evo Select (1TB) microSD card for $70 at Amazon ($10 off): The Evo Select is the budget pick in our guide to the best microSD cards: It's not the fastest model we tested, but it'll serve as a way to add storage for your Nintendo Switch or Android tablet. This deal matches the all-time low for the extra-spacious 1TB model. Also at Samsung and B&H.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential (Q0120) for $119 at Amazon ($130 off): The top pick in our guide to the best budget robot vacuums has hit a new low price. It can't map paths in your home, instead it randomly traverses a room until it's covered the area. But it has good suction and cleans well, plus it's easy to set up and control through Roomba's mobile app. Also at Best Buy and Target.

LG B4 OLED TV (48") for $600 at Best Buy ($200 off): This ties the lowest price we've seen for the 48-inch LG B4, which is the entry-level model in LG's 2024 OLED lineup. While it's not as bright or color-rich as some higher-end alternatives, it still offers the essential perks of any good OLED TV: superb contrast with deep black tones, clear motion, wide viewing angles and the like. It's also a nice value for gaming, as it has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support refresh rates up to 120Hz. It's just better off in a darker room, and this particular model is relatively small.

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