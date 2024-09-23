Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The Google Pixel 8a falls to a record low of $399 ahead of Prime Day
That marks a new record low price at $100 off.
Google’s A-series Pixel phones are an excellent option for those looking for an upgrade on an older device without breaking the bank. It’s a particularly good time to snap up the Google Pixel 8a as it’s on sale just ahead of Prime Day. , which is $100 off and a new record low price.
The Pixel 8a is actually our pick for the . We gave it in our review in May. It has some excellent hardware for a phone in this price range, including terrific cameras, a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and great battery life (it lasted for 20 and a half hours on our video rundown test).
The Google Pixel 8a has dropped to its lowest price to date just ahead of the October edition of Prime Day.
What’s more, the Pixel 8a runs on the Tensor G3, which is the same chipset found in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. As such, it can run the same AI features as the flagship handsets, including and other camera trickery, web article summaries and narration via Google Assistant, wallpaper generation and faster Face Unlock.
Elsewhere, features like IP67 dust and water resistance are very welcome. On the downside, the bezels are a little thicker than some may like. Qi wireless charging is slow too at a rate of 7.5W. Still, those are minor quibbles for an otherwise great midrange phone.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice in the lead up to October Prime Day 2024.