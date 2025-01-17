The latest 15-inch MacBook Air is $250 off right now

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Apple's excellent 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is on sale in a rare promotion that features discounts on more than just a single model. Amazon has cut the price of the 512GB version by 17 percent or $250, making it $1,249 for a limited time. With all four colors — midnight, silver, space gray and starlight — included in the sale, alongside the 24GB RAM variant, there's no need to settle for the base model either. Indeed, if your budget allows for it, this is a great opportunity to pick up the 24GB model for $1,449 or 15 percent off its usual price.

As the proud owner of an M3 MacBook Air, I agree with everything my colleague Devindra Hardawar wrote in his review last year . The latest Air is a tremendous laptop, offering plenty of performance for all but the most demanding tasks. It also features a great keyboard and trackpad that make the laptop a joy to use. For those reasons and more, it's why Engadget recommends the M3 MacBook Air as the best MacBook for most people. Moreover, now that 16GB of RAM is standard on all of Apple's new laptops , it's easier to recommend a base model without the usual caveats.

Apple Apple 2024 MacBook Air For most people, the M3 MacBook Air should offer more than enough performance for their needs now and in the future. See at Amazon

My only wish is that the MacBook Air had more ports. In my mind, it's an SD card slot away from being a perfect computer. Apple could also offer more reasonable pricing for SSD upgrades. Amazon's current sale doesn't address those issues, but it does make a great computer more affordable.

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