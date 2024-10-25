Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The M2 MacBook Air is cheaper than ever at $700, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
We found deals on gear from Anker, Ninja, Samsung and Nintendo.
Black Friday/Cyber Monday is more than a month away (Thanksgiving falls on November 28 this year — I looked it up so you don't have to). So while we wait for all of the best-of-the-year discounts the shopping event usually entails, there are still a few worthy sales out there on the tech we've reviewed and recommend. For example, the space gray M2 MacBook Air (our pick for the best budget Apple laptop) is down to $700 with an on-page coupon. For those ready to make (very tasty) ice cream at home, the Ninja Creami has a coupon code for $40 off. There are plenty of Anker batteries and accessories on sale too, plus we found discounts on a few choice video games to round out the savings. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $160 at Ninja ($40 off): Use the code CREAMI40 to save $40 off the list price directly from Ninja. The 7-in-1 ice cream maker isn’t your average appliance, as we make clear in our Ninja Creami review. It's based on machines found in restaurants, and creates uniquely high-end frozen treats.
Anker Prime Power Bank 27,650mAh for $130 at Amazon ($50 off): This beefy battery earned a mention in our guide to laptop batteries. It carries a lot of extra charge for laptops, tablets and phones and can even be paired with an optional dock to conveniently recharge the unit itself. This sale price is about $5 more than the all-time low.
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery, 10,000mAh for $40 at Amazon ($40 off): Other Anker batteries are also on sale at Amazon right now, including this MagSafe compatible option for half price.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers at Amazon (4-pack) for $64 ($36 off): While this isn't a record low price — it dropped to $60 over Labor Day — it's a solid discount on our pick for the best Bluetooth tracker for use with Samsung devices. We like the shape of the fob itself as well as the rather large finding network that calls on other Samsung devices out in the wild to locate your lost things.
Apple Watch Series 10 for $370 at Amazon ($30 off): Apple released its Series 10 Watch only a month ago and it's down to its lowest price yet. The wearable earned a 90 in our review thanks to its thinner frame and bigger screens and it's our favorite smartwatch overall. The 42mm model is down to $370 from $399 in Jet Black and the 46mm model is down to $399 from $429 in Jet Black and Silver Aluminum.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (small band) for $700 at Amazon ($99 off) : If you've got a smaller wrist (or plan to swap out the watch band anyway) you can snag the AW Ultra 2 with a titanium case for nearly $100 off. The sale only applies to the small size of the Alpine Loop in indigo or olive. This is still the current model of Apple's largest smartwatch, as a new one didn't materialize during Apple's iPhone 16 event in September.
Anker Charging Station (100W) for $40 at Amazon ($20 off): On any given day, I'm testing (and thus needing to recharge) between one and four electronic devices — ereaders, smartwatches, portable batteries and more — plus I have my own phones and gadgets. This compact box is the only thing I've found with enough ports to handle everything at once. I just wish I'd bought mine on sale.
Apple MacBook Air (2022, M2) for $700 at Amazon ($299 off): The M2 MacBook Air is currently $700, which is close to the the lowest price yet. The space gray model requires applying a $149 coupon to the $849 discounted price for the full deal and other colors have been periodically dropping to that low without the coupon over the past couple days. This is the 2022 model which earned high praise from us in our review. It's also Engadget's pick for the best budget MacBook.
Samsung S90C OLED TV (65") for $1,300 at Best Buy ($300 off MSRP): This 2023 model received high marks across the web, and the differences between it and the newer S90D aren't massive and the newer one is $300 more. This deal is about $20 more than the lowest price we've tracked for the 65-inch model.
Roborock Q5 DuoRoller+ for $300 at Amazon ($150 off): This model made our list of the best budget robot vacuums thanks to its strong suction power, the precision LiDAR mapping and the robust app and voice controls. The 33 percent discount is a record low.
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $300 at Amazon ($49 off): If you sprang for the 13-inch iPad Pro and want the matching keyboard, to make a true computer replacer (in terms of both utility and cost), you can at least take advantage of this sale. The keyboard is well-made, pairs nicely like Apple accessories do. This deal is another new low.
Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger for $40 at Amazon ($60 off): This is about $2 more than the all-time low from last Black Friday. Anker products often find themselves at the top our lists for chargers, batteries and more. So if you need quick charges for a few of your smaller devices, this should serve you well.
JLab Go Air Sport for $14 at Amazon ($16 off): The Go Air Sport is the budget pick in our guide to the best running headphones. The hook design stays in place and the water-resistance holds up to sweat and light rain. This is close to the lowest price. Just be sure to click the $6 on-page coupon, and note that it only applies to the teal colorway.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Xbox Core Wireless Controller (Sky Cipher) + 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $80 at Amazon ($67 off): This bundle is likely here to promote the fact that you can play Xbox games over the cloud using the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This comes with the streaming stick, the "Sky Cipher" version of the Series X/S pad, which usually costs between $60 and $70, and a month of Game Pass Ultimate. The 4K Max also happens to be a surprisingly decent retro gaming machine.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $45 at Woot ($25 off): This discount for one of our favorite Switch games matches the the lowest price we've seen yet for Nintendo's fresh open-world adventure and sequel to Breath of the Wild, which many feel is one of the best games of the decade. This next installment gives you more of Hyrule to explore, and many new challenges.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) for $40 at Woot ($10 off): Woot has a few other Nintendo Switch games on sale, including the lowest price yet on the remake of the popular Game Boy Advance puzzle-platformer. We called it a "solid mix of challenge and depth" in our review. You can also grab Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $40 (33 percent off) and Princess Peach: Showtime! for $45 (25 percent off).
Resident Evil 4 (PS5) for $20 at Amazon ($10 off): In other video game deals, this is an all-time low for the physical PS5 copy of last year's Resident Evil 4 remake. That's the same price as it's selling for through PSN for the digital copy.The Xbox version is available for $22 at Amazon.
Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse for $40 at Amazon ($30 off): We recommend the Basilisk V3 in our gaming mouse buying guide for those who don't mind using a cable and prefer a more ergonomic, right-handed shape. This deal has been live for a couple of weeks but still matches the device's all-time low. Note that Razer released an updated version with an improved sensor earlier this month — we'll test that one soon.
