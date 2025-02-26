The M3 MacBook Air is $200 off at Amazon right now

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There's a new M4 MacBook Air reportedly on the way soon, but if you can't wait or don't need the extra power of Apple's M4 chip, you can get a M3 MacBook Air for $200 off on Amazon right now. That lowers the current MacBook Air's price from $1,099 to $899 — not the $850 low we've seen before for the Air, but pretty close.

Engadget picked the M3 MacBook Air as the best MacBook overall because of its lightweight design, bright screen and the reliable performance of the M3 chip. Besides support for Wi-Fi 6E, Apple's custom silicon allows the MacBook Air to power two external displays at once, something sorely missing from the previous generation Air.

The current deal only covers the Air model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in Apple's "Midnight" blue finish, but that should be more than enough storage and memory for most people. If you'd still like a deal but with a few more colors to choose from, several other MacBooks are also on sale.

For example, you can get an M2 MacBook Air for $200 off when you use a coupon, lowering the price from an already discounted $950 to $800. That deal applies to the Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and covers multiple different colors. The M2 chip is technically less powerful than the M3, but for day-to-day computer tasks you'll get more than enough performance and battery life from an M2 MacBook Air.

If you're willing to pay more and you want one of the most capable laptops Apple currently sells, you can could instead opt for a new M4 MacBook Pro for $1,399, $200 off its usual $1,599 price. Apple introduced the M4 MacBook Pros near the end of 2024 with a focus on improving graphical performance. The new MacBook Pro is the closest Apple has gotten to a gaming laptop, and it includes other upgrades, like a brighter screen and an improved webcam.

The model on sale includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a healthy amount to start with if you plan on using the MacBook Pro for work. All of the MacBooks on sale on Amazon also support Apple Intelligence, if you're interested in exploring Apple's approach to AI features like summarization and text generation.

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