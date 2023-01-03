Dell unveils a 6K monitor with an IPS Black panel

Dell has pulled back the curtain on several UltraSharp monitors, including what it claims is the first 6K monitor with an IPS Black panel. It says the screen delivers 41 percent deeper blacks and up to 1.2 times better color accuracy than regular IPS panels. The 31.5-inch monitor has 150 percent more pixels than a 4K display as well.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor is said to have a wide color gamut with support for 99 percent DCI-P3 and 99 percent Display P3, as well as VESA DisplayHDR 600. These should deliver accurate colors from more angles than you might be used to on older monitors. There's a built-in, dual-gain HDR 4K webcam with auto framing and light adjustment features, along with an automatic shutter. The monitor also has an echo cancellation mic and dual 14W speakers.

Dell

If you like, you can connect two PCs (or other video sources) and use them both simultaneously with the picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) functions. The monitor has DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, as well as a front-facing port panel you can pop out when you need it.

Moreover, you can tilt, pivot, swivel and adjust the height of the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. The display will be available in Q2 (between April and June). Dell will reveal pricing in the coming months.

Dell

For those who may be interested in a new monitor but aren't swayed by the 6K model (and maybe want more screen real estate), Dell has a few other new ones up its sleeve. For one thing, it unveiled a curved WQHD monitor with IPS Black tech that supports a 2,000:1 contrast ratio along with 98 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB color coverage.

The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor supports PBP and PIP and has dual 5W speakers. The always-on ComfortView Plus function is said to reduce blue light without compromising on color. The 34-inch monitor, which delivers up to 90W of power through its USB-C connector, will be available on January 31st for $1,260.

There's another addition to Dell's monitor lineup in the form of the UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub. You can connect up to four PCs (or other inputs) to this one and switch between them. Alternatively, you can view all four PCs while controlling them with a single keyboard and mouse. Dell also touts the ability to split one input into four partitions, which sounds pretty similar to having four equal-size windows open. The monitor has handy pop-out USB-A and USB-C charging ports too. This 43-inch monitor will be available on January 31st, and it will run you $1,330.