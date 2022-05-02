DeLorean offers first look at its Alpha5 four seater EV

DeLorean Motor Company has revealed the first images name of its upcoming EV called the Alpha5. The main things that stand are the wedge-like supercar styling, pair of massive gullwing doors and four seats — letting it hit 88 MPH with two extra passengers or carry considerably more than 55 pounds of cocaine. DeLorean first teased its upcoming EV last month, promising a full reveal later this summer on August 18th. To be clear, it won't be built by the original DeLorean, but rather a Texas company that purchased the rights to the DeLorean name and spare parts.

DeLorean

The Alpha5 was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro's ItalDesign studio (which also designed the original DeLorean) but there's no word if it uses stainless steel panels like the OG. It's based on the "Medusa" concept that the original DeLorean company had been working on before it went bankrupt back in 1982.

That vehicle was supposed to have four independent gullwing doors, but the DeLorean appears to have decided (probably wisely, given the complexity of such doors) to stick with two. From a top-front angle, the Alpha5 bears a passing resemblance to Tesla's new Roadster with similar lines on the hood/frunk.

DeLorean

DeLorean is targeting a 100kWh battery pack that should provide excellent range, along with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. It's projected to hit a top speed of 155 MPH and go from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.99 seconds or (yes) 0-88 MPH in 4.35 seconds.

The DeLorean was made famous, of course, by the Back to the Future series of films. Its creator John DeLorean also had a colorful history, having managed the development of American muscle cars like the Pontiac GTO in the '60s and '70s. He was arrested in 1982 and charged with cocaine trafficking, but the trial ended in a not guilty charge. The new DeLorean company will reveal the Alpha5 to the general public tomorrow morning on its website.