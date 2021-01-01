Democrats call on the FCC to expand internet access for students

In an open letter, US Democrats have called on the FCC to expand internet access to students for online learning. Over 30 Senate democrats, including Ed Markey and Amy Klobuchar, asked acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel to use E-Rate funds to connect students who are unable to access online classes required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Studies indicate that as many as 12 million children in the United States still lack internet access at home,” the letter reads. “We specifically call on the FCC to take long-overdue action and utilize the E-Rate program to start bridging the ‘homework gap’ without delay.” The Senators noted that gap disproportionately impacts “communities of color, low-income households, tribal lands and rural areas.”