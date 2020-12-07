Denmark plans to end all offshore oil and gas pumping by 2050

Denmark hasn’t been shy about moving to a greener future, and that now includes casting off a large part of its fossil fuel legacy. The Press Association and Greenpeace report that the Danish Parliament has voted to end all offshore oil and gas pumping in the North Sea by 2050. It’s cancelling all upcoming exploration and production permits, and expects to wind down existing operations by that 30-year mark.

The vote got broad multi-party support and is unlikely to be overturned in the near term. Denmark has been producing offshore oil since 1972.