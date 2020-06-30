House Democrats’ climate plan calls for 100 percent EV sales by 2035

House Democrats want to eliminate the US economy’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Two ways they hope to achieve this are: reaching 100 percent electric vehicle sales by 2035 and 100 percent clean electricity by 2040. Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Kathy Castor released a 538-page plan outlining those and other goals meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero.
The plan would push carmakers to sell only zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035 and zero-emission heavy duty trucks by 2040. It would incentivize domestic manufacturing with zero-emission technologies along the whole supply chain, and support R&D around electric long-haul trucking, shipping and aviation. The proposal also calls for building out EV “fueling” infrastructure.